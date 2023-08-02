A survey used by school-based health centers in New Mexico is stirring national controversy after landing on the prominent right-wing social media account Libs of TikTok.
“New Mexico Dept of Health school survey tells 4th graders that they can seek help for their sexual health ‘without permission from their parent,’ ” the account, which has 2.4 million followers, tweeted Sunday, generating thousands of retweets and more than 617,000 impressions so far on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“They then ask 11 year olds if they’re transgender, gay, bi, and if they use ze/hir pronouns,” says the tweet, which includes images of the first two pages of one of the surveys the health centers use to assess health risk.
“This state is primarily moderate Hispanic Democrats, but radical left-wing progressives have hijacked their party,” she wrote. “We have very few moderate Dems left in the capital. Liberal out-of-state billionaires fund the progressive candidates. This state is the testing ground for woke socialism.”
Many of the responses are critical of New Mexico and its politicians.
“NM is lost. It is so very sad,” wrote an X user with the handle @Tracy505.
In an email, state Department of Health spokeswoman Jodi McGinnis Porter called the tweet “not fully accurate” and “misleading.
“Children in fourth grade are usually 9-10 years old and would receive” a different version of the survey, she said.
The child survey does ask about gender identity, McGinnis Porter said, adding suicidal ideation is nearly twice as high among transgender as nontransgender youth and family support is associated with positive outcomes.
New Mexico has 79 school-based health centers, 54 of which receive funding from the Department of Health’s Office of School and Adolescent Health. Four of the 79 are in Santa Fe County, including one at Capital High School and another at Santa Fe High School, according to the state.
The survey was first reported on by the Piñon Post, a conservative news website run by state Rep. John Block, R-Alamogordo. The health risk assessment has been widely distributed since Republicans in the state House of Representatives requested it from the New Mexico Department of Health after the state’s health secretary, along with the secretary of education, sent New Mexico’s school districts a letter saying a notification and consent form Republicans circulated to parents is unenforceable.
Republicans developed the consent form in response to bills the Democratic-controlled Legislature passed earlier this year that provide sweeping protections for gender-affirming and reproductive health care, including abortion, in New Mexico.
The GOP’s consent form calls for parents to be notified before their child receives medical or mental health care or is exposed to information about gender identity, “transgender ideology,” abortion or contraception, among other topics.
“Parents and guardians are responsible for making educational and health care decisions for their children until the child reaches the age of majority,” the New Mexico House Republican Campaign Committee wrote in a cover letter accompanying the form.
“It is important for parents/guardians to remain engaged and informed with school district staff to ensure their children are receiving the appropriate education and health care,” the letter states.
House Republican spokesman Matthew Garcia-Sierra said the letter to school districts from the Cabinet secretaries of health and education created more confusion because it brought the risk assessments used by school-based health centers into the discussion.
“We were not hyper-focused on school-based health centers,” he said.
One of the most “disturbing” findings of the risk assessment, Garcia-Sierra said, is it tells youth their parents don’t have to be involved.
“Young people like you can be seen for their sexual and mental health without permission from their parent or guardian,” the survey states.
School-based health centers do require parental consent for treatment, McGinnis Porter wrote. She said the survey is only administered if a student has an appointment within 24 hours.
“Young people are often hesitant to disclose activities that may be risky to providers for fear that their parents will find out which can result in them not getting the care they need,” she wrote. “The highlighted statement from the Just Health was a suggestion of students who use the [centers] and have taken the Just Health survey to make them feel more comfortable answering sensitive questions.”
The state’s school-based health centers offer two versions of the survey: one for children and one for adolescents, although clinicians can decide which version to use depending on a child’s maturity level and potential health risks.
The survey for adolescents asks, among other things, what kinds of sex they’ve had in the past year and defines each sex type. The survey also asks how many sex partners they’ve had in the last year and whether they’ve had sex with men, women, transgender men or transgender women, as well as whether they’ve had a sexually transmitted disease and use birth control. There are two versions of the adolescent survey, a basic one and a more detailed one that can be given if the youth answers “yes” to the questions.
“Patients who take the survey can answer questions they feel comfortable with and skip those they do not want to answer,” McGinnis Porter wrote. “Questions are generated as health risks are identified. They also have the choice not to respond to the questionnaire at all. To access the full Just Health Adolescent version of the survey, a patient would have to answer YES to every single question, which is usually not the case.”
In an interview Wednesday, McGinnis Porter said school-based health centers have operated in New Mexico for more than 25 years.
“They provide a variety of services,” including primary and preventative health care, crisis intervention and referrals for additional treatment.
In a poor state like New Mexico, she said, “numerous children rely on school-based health centers for essential primary care, and ensuring access to quality care is our top priority, particularly in rural areas where it is not easy for them to get to a doctor.”