A survey used by school-based health centers in New Mexico is stirring national controversy after landing on the prominent right-wing social media account Libs of TikTok.

“New Mexico Dept of Health school survey tells 4th graders that they can seek help for their sexual health ‘without permission from their parent,’ ” the account, which has 2.4 million followers, tweeted Sunday, generating thousands of retweets and more than 617,000 impressions so far on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“They then ask 11 year olds if they’re transgender, gay, bi, and if they use ze/hir pronouns,” says the tweet, which includes images of the first two pages of one of the surveys the health centers use to assess health risk.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Recommended for you