Jesse Begay, a queer Indigenous poet and screenwriter, recalled what it was like growing up on the Navajo Nation in Shiprock.

"I actually did not come out until I had already moved away, but it's not a super-accepting place," Begay said. "You know, there's not a lot of exposure to other ways of life when it's isolated, so it wasn't great. But you know, it's still home; I still miss it a lot."

The writer, who is a senior at the Santa Fe-based high school the New Mexico School for the Arts, was one of five students from around the country to be named National Student Poet.

