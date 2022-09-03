New Mexico School for the Arts student Jesse Begay was recently named a National Student Poet. Begay, a Navajo, will represent the Southwest in several events over the next year. Begay said much of their work focuses on family, grief, identity and generational trauma.
New Mexico School for the Arts student Jesse Begay was recently named a National Student Poet. Begay, who use the pronoun they, said much of their work focuses on family, grief, identity and generational trauma. They hope their poems will speak to other members of the Navajo Nation about what life is like away from home.
Jesse Begay, a queer Indigenous poet and screenwriter, recalled what it was like growing up on the Navajo Nation in Shiprock.
"I actually did not come out until I had already moved away, but it's not a super-accepting place," Begay said. "You know, there's not a lot of exposure to other ways of life when it's isolated, so it wasn't great. But you know, it's still home; I still miss it a lot."
The writer, who is a senior at the Santa Fe-based high school the New Mexico School for the Arts, was one of five students from around the country to be named National Student Poet.
Begay will represent the Southwest as a national poetry ambassador. Over the next year, they (Begay uses the pronoun they) will take part in projects, workshops and readings in hopes of sharing their love for the literary arts with their community.
Begay will be honored at a ceremony at the Planet Word Museum in Washington, D.C., along with four other ambassadors, who represent their regions, on Sept. 27. Each National Student Poet will also receive $5,000.
"There's this tendency to think that life outside of the reservation is always going to be better; you're always gonna have more money, and you're gonna be happier," Begay said. "But that's always never true."
One of their poems, Dog Song, focuses on the struggles of being a member of the LGBTQ community on the reservation.
Though Begay said they feel more accepted now that they live in Albuquerque and go to school in Santa Fe, they still feel like an outsider.
"There's definitely a very big, like, invisible boundary that I don't think people who have lived in Santa Fe their whole lives really understand," Begay said.
They said most of their work is inspired by the difficult relationship they had with their mother, who joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when Begay was young.
"I don't know if it was specifically the Mormonism, but [my gender identity] definitely created conflict, just because — you know — she's conservative," Begay said. "She's not a Mormon anymore, but the values are still there, even if she doesn't go to church anymore."
Over time, Begay said their mom started to understand them and is learning to accept them.
Begay left the Navajo Nation roughly three years ago and lives with their mother in Albuquerque, where she teaches at the Native American Community Academy. They said their mom always pushed her kids to read and helped instill a love for literature and poems in Begay.
Over the years, Begay won multiple awards for their writing, including the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards twice and the Bloomberg Philanthropies’ 2021 Best-in-Grade Award. Their poem Land of Healing — which is about the death of their friend from the reservation — also won a Gold Key Award and the New Mexico StateNew York Life Award.
As Begay takes on their last year of high school, they hope to study film at the University of New Mexico and become a filmmaker. For now, they are getting practice by writing a television pilot for class.