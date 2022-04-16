New Mexico School for the Arts senior Elena Gonzales said when she’s not playing saxophone, she’s writing poetry or sleeping.
Gonzales has proved her talent at the poetry part; she was named the 2022 Santa Fe youth poet laureate from among five finalists Saturday at Collected Works Bookstore & Coffeehouse, surrounded by friends, family members and poets, including fellow finalists Maiya Brock, Maia Hillock-Katz, Fernanda Rodas and Joycelyn Shroulote.
The audience erupted in cheers as Kelsey Brown, executive director of the organizing Witter Bynner Foundation for Poetry, named Gonzales the winner.
“I’m just feeling really thankful that I was blessed with the ability to create artwork that resonates with other women and people in general,” Gonzales said.
The Santa Fe Youth Poet Laureate Program is among 61 similar local organizations nationwide that are aimed at empowering young writers. Its five finalists were selected from a pool of 26 Northern New Mexico contestants, Brown said.
Gonzales received a $1,000 prize and will have five of her poems published, along with the works of other youth poet laureates from across the country.
This was the first time the organization was able to meet since COVID-19 halted in-person gatherings in early 2020, Brown said. The ceremony was conducted virtually the past two years, she added.
“During the pandemic, it was a really nice thing for kids to go and get their feelings and emotions out,” Brown said about the program.
Members of the Youth Poet Laureate Program are asked to commit to civic engagement, human relations, diversity and education.
Gonzales said she works with Youth United for Climate Crisis Action to urge elected officials to take action against climate change, as well as with the equity leadership team at her school to uplift minority students.
The program’s young writers took the opportunity to speak out and express their feelings.
Gonzales’ poem Mariposa Barbie explored the beauty standards Latina girls grow up with in a primarily white society.
Hillock-Katz said she wrote about body image issues, and Rodas expressed feeling like “the smallest pebble dropped from the tallest mountain.”
Shroulote, a 15-year-old Hopi/Navajo student at New Mexico School for the Arts, said she uses poetry to bring awareness to the issues that affect pueblos and tribes in New Mexico.
“It started to become an art form for me, and I started to use that to express different things that were going on in the tribes,” Shroulote said.
Shroulote’s mother, Rolanda, called it “an honor to … see her come this far and be one of the Native children here to represent the community.”
The young writers were joined by Levi Romero, New Mexico’s inaugural poet laureate and Oz Leshem, last year’s Santa Fe youth poet laureate.
“A poet laureate is someone that represents the vast diversity of poetry voices across the state,” Romero said.
He added when he was young, he often was ashamed of his poetry and would hide it.
“I go back to a time where there was no such thing as youth poet laureate competitions or any kind of competitions for poetry,” Romero said.
He recalled showing a poem to his childhood friend who snatched it from his hands and ran across the schoolyard chanting, “Levi wrote a poem; Levi wrote a poem.”
“I was mortified because cool vato dudes didn’t write poems, but I kept writing,” Romero said. “You can’t look up; you can’t look forward; you just gotta put your shoulder to the wheel and just keep going. That is — how we say in Spanish — tu tarea, your task.”
