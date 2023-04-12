As the nation prepares for the end of emergency health orders that helped define the COVID-19 era, the state Department of Health this week announced changes to the way it will collect and report data related to the pandemic.
As of this week, epidemiological reports covering COVID-19 are changing from biweekly to monthly, the department said.
In addition, the state on May 11 will cease running NM Notify, a COVID-19 exposure alert app system. Those who use the app receive an exposure notification if they had been within proximity for 15 minutes or more to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
State health care officials say New Mexicans can still access basic daily COVID statistics — case numbers, test numbers, hospitalization rates and deaths — online.
"What is going to move to monthly is more detailed reports, adding the next month of data to the prior reports," Daniel Sosin, an epidemiologist with the state Department of Health, said in an interview Wednesday. "For the most part, we're scaling back and responding to COVID-19 as with other respiratory viruses, though still one that can cause a more severe disease than some of the others."
He said the department will continue to monitor the virus and its impact and put forth more information "if things change or we have a new variant that is more transmissible."
The need for providing daily information has passed, he added, because "decisions aren't really being made or changed on a daily basis."
He said both health experts and members of the public now have access to vaccines and treatments and have learned more about the virus, which has taken the lives of about 1.27 million people in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of this week, the state Department of Health reported a total of 9,155 deaths from COVID-19 and a total of 677,231 cases in New Mexico.
"As a country we are moving to a stage of living with COVID-19 and personalizing our approaches to it more," Sosin said.
Dr. Denise A. Gonzales, medical director for adult specialties at Presbyterian Medical Group, said the state's decision makes sense.
"Now that the disease is calming down, there is a less intensive gathering of data and because it's less intense, it's not as valuable. … It really won't make an impact on what we do," she said.
The changes may reflect what's happening on the national level as COVID infections, cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline. Another sign of the times: TheNew York Times has announced it is ending its COVID-19 tracking data program, once a must-read offering throughout the country.
Dr. David Gonzales, chief medical officer of Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, said the country is entering a "new chapter" of the COVID-19 saga.
"I would describe it as the surveillance mode," he said, adding health experts will track what happens with the virus and variants and their potential impact on a populace now accustomed to living with the disease.
Changes could be coming to the hospital's preventive protocol as well, depending on whether case numbers in Santa Fe County decline, Gonzales said. If the numbers continue to go down, the hospital will drop its mandatory mask mandate for staff members and patients perhaps as soon as next week — another sign of the weakening of the virus.
But patients and employees may still opt to wear protective masks, he said.
"I plan to wear mine," he said.
Dr. Denise A. Gonzales said with the increase in public awareness, access to testing and vaccines and the use of personal protection gear the virus is "behaving more like the common cold" these days.
"It's now a much less virulent virus that doesn't cause the same severity of diseases," she said, but cautioned, "It's not over."
The doctors said new variants on the disease are likely and that COVID-19 may become a seasonal virus, like influenza.
Sosin said it's important people keep their guard up, even if statistics are not omnipresent.
"We need to apply the lessons we learned during the pandemic about how to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, how to protect ourselves," he said.