As the nation prepares for the end of emergency health orders that helped define the COVID-19 era, the state Department of Health this week announced changes to the way it will collect and report data related to the pandemic.

As of this week, epidemiological reports covering COVID-19 are changing from biweekly to monthly, the department said.

In addition, the state on May 11 will cease running NM Notify, a COVID-19 exposure alert app system. Those who use the app receive an exposure notification if they had been within proximity for 15 minutes or more to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. 

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

