The New Mexico Department of Health made it clear Friday the state still isn't out of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state extended its public health order through May 16. The renewed order requires everyone over age 2 to wear a mask or face covering in health care facilities, nursing homes, prisons and jails, except when eating and drinking. It also calls for businesses to follow COVID-safe practices.

The Health Department said COVID-19 cases have declined since March and hospitalizations remain fairly low.

But the most recent two-week stretch of data shows the BA.2 variant of the disease made up 22 percent of cases and is expanding across the state, the department said in a news release.

The state's leading health authority reiterated the need to stay current on coronavirus vaccinations and booster shots. Acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase said "being up-to-date on vaccines is the best way to safeguard ourselves, our families and our communities."

Scrase encouraged everyone 5 and older to get vaccinated. New Mexico residents can sign up for vaccination appointments at vaccineNM.org, vaccineNM.org/kids or vaccine.gov.

View (1) comment

mark Coble

Not a vaccine if you use pre covid definition of vaccine. Now it means something totally different. Another great example of Newspeak.

Report Add Reply

