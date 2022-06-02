editor's pick New Mexico says cannabis retailers sold $39 million in products in May The New Mexican Robert Nott General Assignment Reporter Author email Jun 2, 2022 Jun 2, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save New Mexico cannabis retailers saw nearly $39 million in sales in May to both medical cannabis patients and consumers purchasing products for recreational purposes.Recreational sales made up nearly 55 percent of the $38.5 million in revenue, at $21.1 million.The statewide sales figure for May was down by only about $1 million from sales in April, the cannabis retail industry's first month of operations.“These sales figures depict a steady pace that we expected when adult-use cannabis was legalized," Kristen Thomson, director of the state Cannabis Control Division, said in a news release Thursday.Albuquerque, Las Cruces, Rio Rancho and Santa Fe had the highest sales numbers, while Hobbs, not far from the border of Texas, reported the fifth-largest sales figures.Santa Fe retailers reported over $3.37 million in sales.New Mexico legalized the production and use of recreational cannabis to adults 21 and over in 2021, but legal retail sales of recreational cannabis products did not begin until April 1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robert Nott General Assignment Reporter Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat. Author email Follow Robert Nott Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesHuge wind project developing in Central New MexicoCity of Santa Fe closes hiking trails ahead of Memorial DayFaces of the fire: Resilient residents share their storiesSome hikers defying Santa Fe trail closuresFortified by family, Cleveland, N.M., volunteer fire department offers a light in the darkAt 790,000 acres (and counting), N.M. is headed to its worst fire year in historyCatering to needs of firefighters in New Mexico is massive undertakingOld art of adobe brick making comes aliveSanta Fe County sheriff's race hinges on staying course or new bloodWildfires' impact on watersheds will linger for years Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat Candidate lashes rival, apologizes for wearing Indian headdress Recue Report Move to Santa Fe allowed couple to adopt dog Ringside Seat Photo of candidate in a headdress could prove pivotal Magic table Fresh inspiration