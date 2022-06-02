New Mexico cannabis retailers saw nearly $39 million in sales in May to both medical cannabis patients and consumers purchasing products for recreational purposes.

Recreational sales made up nearly 55 percent of the $38.5 million in revenue, at $21.1 million.

The statewide sales figure for May was down by only about $1 million from sales in April, the cannabis retail industry's first month of operations.

“These sales figures depict a steady pace that we expected when adult-use cannabis was legalized," Kristen Thomson, director of the state Cannabis Control Division, said in a news release Thursday.

Albuquerque, Las Cruces, Rio Rancho and Santa Fe had the highest sales numbers, while Hobbs, not far from the border of Texas, reported the fifth-largest sales figures.

Santa Fe retailers reported over $3.37 million in sales.

New Mexico legalized the production and use of recreational cannabis to adults 21 and over in 2021, but legal retail sales of recreational cannabis products did not begin until April 1.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

