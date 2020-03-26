Unemployment claims in New Mexico soared to 17,187 for the week ending March 21, a 20-fold increase from the previous week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s weekly unemployment report.
Santa Fe unemployment figures — which clearly would be affected by the virtual knockout in the hospitality and tourism sectors — were not immediately available from the state Department of Workforce Solutions.
“We will try and get Santa Fe-specific information, but many of our initial claims don't have geographic data on them and this is something we have to figure out as the situation evolves,” Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley told The New Mexican.
New Mexico had 869 initial unemployment gains the prior week ending March 14.
“No one can remember this many claims coming in [such a] short a period of time,” McCamley said.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered restaurants to essentially close, with the permissible takeout and delivery services requiring just a small fraction of employees. Many hotels are operating at under 10 percent occupancy with at least eight in downtown Santa Fe shut down.
Nearly all retail shops also are shut down this week. Some employers have committed to pay employees while closed but many have instituted mass layoffs.
New Mexico's initial unemployment claims had ranged between 600 and 1,200 since Jan. 26, 2019.
In the most recent statistics posted online, Santa Fe County had 3,028 people signed up for unemployment benefits in January, an unemployment rate of 4 percent, according to the Department of Workforce Solutions.
Santa Fe had a workforce of 76,236 in January.
The department is funding unemployment claims with a $465 million unemployment trust fund. The state awaits funding from the $2 trillion federal coronavirus stimulus.
“There should be a very large appropriation from the stimulus,” McCamley said.
National unemployment claims week-to-week exploded from 282,000 to 3.2 million last week, according to federal labor statistics.
“This is clearly the tip of the iceberg,” Brookings Institution senior fellow David Wessel said Thursday morning on National Public Radio’s Morning Edition.
EPI predicted an overall loss of jobs in New Mexico of 11.6 percent, a bit higher than the national average of 10.9 percent. But hospitality and tourism in New Mexico could lose 30,689 jobs, or 28.2 percent.
That was last week.
“Sadly, our predictions [nationwide] were likely too optimistic,” EPI reported Wednesday. “Expectations of how many jobs will ultimately be lost are rapidly evolving.”
EPI on March 19 projected 5.2 million jobs lost nationwide by summer. The institute updated that figure Wednesday to 14.2 million. EPI estimates New Mexico could lose 11.6 percent of its jobs, upward of 80,000 jobs.
