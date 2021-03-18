Santa Fe County and statewide initial regular unemployment claims edged up for the week ending March 13, and initial claims reached the highest level since August for the self-employed, according to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.
Santa Fe had 274 new claimants for jobless benefits, the highest number since the end of January. The statewide 2,670 new claimants is 332 higher than the prior week but still lower than any time during the full year of the pandemic, according to Workforce Solutions statistics.
The 1,733 claims for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance by self-employed, contract and gig workers for the week ending March 13 was the highest number since the start of August, Workforce Solutions data shows.
The state's Feb. 24 revision of the pandemic-related public health order, allowing indoor restaurant dining, has led to 2,213 “food prep and serving related" workers dropping off the unemployment rolls. Workforce Solutions reports 16,098 restaurant workers were collecting jobless benefits statewide March 15, the lowest since the state's second lockdown in mid-November shut down indoor dining.
The New Mexico unemployment rate has been dropping every week since the start of January, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. New Mexico's unemployment rate March 6 was 4.18 percent, down 0.26 percentage points from the prior week. The national insured unemployment rate was 3 percent, up 0.1 percentage points from the prior week.
New Mexico weekly unemployment claims
March 7-13: 2,670 (1,733 self-employed federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance)
Feb. 28-March 6: 2,338 (1,419)
Feb. 21-27: 3,150 (1,185)
Feb. 14-20: 3,143 (1,227)
Feb. 7-13: 3,407 (1,429)
Jan. 31-Feb. 6: 3,709 (1,282)
Jan. 24-30: 4,527 (1,063)
Jan. 17-23: 4,608 (1,344)
Jan. 10-16: 6,402 (1,630)
Jan. 3-9: 11,514 (432)
Dec. 27-Jan. 2: 4,081 (temporarily discontinued)
Dec. 20-26: 3,587 (655)
Dec. 13-19: 4,802 (1,128)
Dec. 6- 12: 5,100 (1,321)
Nov. 29-Dec. 5: 7,959 (1,631)
Nov. 22-28: 8,337 (1,398)
Nov. 15-21: 12,159 (1,622)
Nov. 8-14: 5,034 (1,010)
Nov. 1-7: 3,848 (985)
Oct. 25-31: 4,209 (1,122)
Oct. 18-24: 3,818 (1,191)
Oct. 11-17: 3,641 (1,138)
Oct. 4-10: 3,918 (965)
Sept. 27-Oct 3: 3,314 (1,224)
Sept. 20-26: 3,067 (1,279)
Sept. 13-19: 3,314 (1,374)
Sept. 6-12: 3,048 (1,270)
Aug. 30-Sept. 5: 3,357 (1,264)
Aug. 23-29: 3,410 (1,434)
Aug 16-22: 3,725 (1,547)
Aug. 9-15: 4,175 (1,626)
Aug. 2-8: 4,359 (1,576)
July 26-Aug. 1: 5,117 (2,631)
July 19-25: 6,402 (3,649)
July 12-18: 6,881 (3,270)
July 5-11: 5,758 (2,661)
June 28-July 4: 4,935 (2,527)
June 21-27: 4,435 (2,131)
June 14-20: 4,236 (2,059)
June 7-13: 4,536 (2,091)
May 31-June 6: 5,290 (2,327)
May 24-30: 6,672 (2,437)
May 17-23: 9,524 (3,141)
May 10-16: 7,356 (3,253)
May 3-9: 8,024 (4,714)
April 26-May 2: 13,675 (17,850)
April 19-25: 12,093 (66)
April 12-18: 13,621
April 5-11: 19,043
March 29-April 4: 26,132
March 22-28: 27,849
March 15-21: 18,105
March 8-14: 869
Source: New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions
