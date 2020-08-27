Regular initial unemployment claims in New Mexico fell 7 percent to the lowest level since pandemic-related mass layoffs started in mid-March, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
New Mexico had 4,676 people submit initial jobless claims in the week ending Aug. 22, a drop from 5,029 the prior week and 5,514 the week before that. New claims have declined for five straight weeks since July 25, according to Labor Department statistics.
Santa Fe County had 233 new claims for unemployment benefits, also the lowest since mid-March, according to the state Department of Workforce Solutions.
New Mexico claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits for the self-employed, contractors and gig workers dropped to the lowest level since the program was launched at the end of April.
Most people on the unemployment rolls can look forward to an extra $900 in federal Lost Wages Assistance money the week following Labor Day, according to Workforce Solutions.
New Mexico had 93,252 people on the unemployment rolls in the week ending Aug 15. The coming week could see an easing in unemployment as indoor dining can resume Saturday at restaurants at 25 percent seating capacity.
New Mexico weekly unemployment claims since March 8
Aug 16-22: 4,676 (1,597 self-employed federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance)
Aug. 9-15: 5,029 (1,689)
Aug. 2-8: 5,514 (1,640)
July 26-Aug. 1: 5,797 (2,712)
July 19-25: 7,254 (3,768)
July 12-18: 7,668 (3,413)
July 5-11: 6,381 (2,864)
June 28-July 4: 5,666 (2,685)
June 21-27: 5,083 (2,280)
June 14-20: 4,945 (2,184)
June 7-13: 5,111 (2,267)
May 31-June 6: 5,290 (2,327)
May 24-30: 6,672 (2,437)
May 17-23: 7,058 (3,141)
May 10-16: 7,356 (3,253)
May 3-9: 8,024 (4,714)
April 26-May 2: 13,675 (17,850)
April 19-25: 12,093 (66)
April 12-18: 13,621
April 5-11: 19,043
March 29-April 4: 26,132
March 22-28: 27,849
March 15-21: 18,105
March 8-14: 869
Total New Mexico unemployment claims filed since March 15: 228,042 plus 60,887 self-employed = 288,929
New Mexico unemployment rate on Aug 15: 11.56 percent, down .07 percentage point. National unemployment rate was 9.9 percent, down .2 percentage point.
Source: U.S. Department of Labor
