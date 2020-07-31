New Mexico had 216 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and seven more COVID-19 deaths, state health officials reported Friday.
Santa Fe added 12 cases, bringing its total to 561. Bernalillo County had 49 new infections, and Doña Ana County had 34.
Friday's cases brought the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 20,600.
Three more deaths were recorded in Bernalillo County, two in Doña Ana County, one in San Juan County and one in Socorro County.
On Friday, 152 people were receiving treatment in a New Mexico hospital for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The state said 8,139 people had recovered.
