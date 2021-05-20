The New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department is seeking applicants to fill several positions in the newly created Cannabis Control Division, which will oversee the regulation of adult-use recreational marijuana in the state.
The state hopes to fill the positions of director, division counsel, deputy director of business operations, business operations call center manager, budget manager, licensing manager and executive assistant as soon as possible.
Bernice Geiger, a spokeswoman for the Regulation and Licensing Department, said salary ranges for each job will be considered individually. Experience, skills, training and education are among the factors that will be considered, she said.
There is no closing date for the job advertisements, she said, adding the positions will remain open until the right candidates are hired.
Regulation and Licensing Superintendent Linda Trujillo said in a statement she would like to have a diverse pool of applicants for consideration.
"These positions are essential to the overall goal to roll out commercial cannabis sales while safeguarding public health and safety," she said.
In addition to administering the Cannabis Regulation Act "through a comprehensive licensing, taxing, and enforcement regulatory structure for adult-use cannabis," the new division also will administer the licensing and regulatory provisions of the Medical Cannabis Program, a news release states.
For more information about the new positions, including job descriptions and how to apply, go to ccd.rld.state.nm.us.
