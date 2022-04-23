OCATE — The Cooks Peak Fire, 46 miles north of Las Vegas, N.M., was the state’s largest, according to Saturday estimates, expanding to 48,672 acres as flames spread uncontained across sparsely populated rangeland in Mora and Colfax counties.
"We're seeing extreme rates of spread," said Larry Smith, a spokesman with incident management team overseeing the blaze.
"Yesterday was a 2 percent day, according to the incident meteorologist, meaning it was in the upper 2 percent of all extreme fire days. That was epic," he said.
"There's no containment, but it's not predicted to be as windy Sunday, with cooler temps and higher humidity," Smith added. "Sunday's looking very positive."
Fire officials at a base camp in Ocate said they're hopeful the fire, which began April 17, could be contained by May 7.
Standing at the Cooks Peak base camp, Taos resident and retired Forest Service silviculturist Jack Carpenter looked at a high ridge across N.M. 120, where ponderosa pine trees were exploding into flames and black smoke. Carpenter, who organizes catering and other support for firefighters, said the ponderosas were probably between 150 and 250 years old.
"It's rare to be in a camp and see smoke, let alone flames," he said. "Just last night they told us to be ready to leave — highly unusual."
Smith said there were more than 300 total personnel assigned to the fire by Friday afternoon, with the number expected to grow to more than 400 by the end of the weekend. Aside from a bee sting, there had been no reports of injuries among firefighters, support personnel and residents, he said.
Saturday afternoon, a blanket of smoke miles wide began to settle on the prairie south of Springer and all points west. Communities across northeastern New Mexico will continue to see heavy smoke for days, if not weeks, as the region's prevailing westerly winds also spread smoke from the Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak wildfires, and the Tunnel Fire north of Flagstaff, Ariz.
At a news conference Saturday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a state of emergency for Mora County. “This executive order makes funding and state resources available for communities battling ongoing wildfires,” she said. The order followed similar declarations for Colfax, Lincoln, San Miguel and Valencia counties earlier this week.
While several communities — including Miami, Sweetwater, Rayado, Sunnyside and the Philmont Scout Ranch south of Cimarron in Colfax County, and Los LeFebres and Los Huerros in Mora County — were still under evacuation orders, Cimarron residents expressed relief Saturday.
Most had spent Friday on edge, ready to bolt at a moment’s notice as extremely high winds from the south-southwest carried flames toward their homes and businesses.
"It was scary yesterday," said Lura Stocking, who lives in Cimmaron with her husband, Roger Stocking. "It was bad, eerie. There was so much smoke, you couldn't even breathe. You couldn't even see the sun — it was just a red dot."
Roger Stocking, sitting with his wife in Hiker's Coffee Co. in historic Cimarron, said the proximity of the Cooks Peak Fire, as well as the prominent burn scar from the 2018 Ute Park Fire that lingers on the eastern edge of Cimarron, inspired him to quickly expand the defensible space around the couple's home in that past few days.
"We cut some more trees around the house and loaded the vehicle so we're ready to go," he said, thankful for the reprieve after winds shifted the direction of the fire.
Dennis Lee, district forester with Oregon Department of Forestry, stopped into Hiker's Coffee, where the owners are offering free pastries and coffee to all first responders. Lee is the Oregon agency's representative in New Mexico, where hundreds of Oregon firefighters are currently stationed.
"If the wind would calm down, it would give us a chance," said Lee, who oversees the forestry district in Oregon where the devastating Bootleg Fire occurred last July. "It's extremely dry."
"Twenty-three years firefighting, and I've seen extreme weather events in the past several years I'd never seen my whole career," he said.
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.