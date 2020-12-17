President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday nominated Democratic U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico to become secretary of the Interior Department after weeks of rumors and speculation — a choice that shatters a historic cultural barrier in the upper echelons of the White House.
Haaland, 60, would be the first Native American not only to head the department that oversees tribal lands and services, but also to become a U.S. Cabinet secretary.
Environmental advocates were quick to laud Biden’s pick, predicting Haaland would pivot sharply from President Donald Trump’s fossil fuel-friendly policies within the Interior Department to those that promote renewable energy, combat climate change and protect ecosystems.
Haaland, a Laguna Pueblo member, also would oversee vast public and tribal lands, and she would be in charge of the bureaus of Indian Affairs and Indian Education — two historically underfunded agencies that have had checkered relationships with tribes.
“A voice like mine has never been a Cabinet secretary or at the head of the Department of Interior,” Haaland tweeted Thursday. “Growing up in my mother’s Pueblo household made me fierce. I’ll be fierce for all of us, our planet, and all of our protected land. I am honored and ready to serve.”
The Interior Department manages roughly a half-billion acres of public land and holds about 56 million acres in trust for tribes.
The agency, which employs 70,000 people, regulates activities on federal lands, including parks maintenance, grazing, logging, and oil and gas extraction.
Praise for the appointment rained down Thursday from interest groups, colleagues an other New Mexicans who reportedly had been in consideration for the job. Many were quick to note the value Haaland’s presence in the upper reaches of government would have to Native Americans, women and others.
“It is with a full heart that I congratulate Congresswoman Haaland on this tremendous accomplishment,” state Indian Affairs Secretary Lynn Trujillo said in a statement. “Young Native women and girls have a new role model today as we see a strong, Indigenous woman take on this responsibility.”
Theresa Pierno, CEO of the National Parks Conservation Association, said it’s important that the next interior secretary address 21st-century problems such as climate change.
“Congresswoman Haaland has proven throughout her career that she will be ready on day one to take on this enormous task — to protect our national parks and public lands for the benefit of all Americans,” Pierno said.
Speculation about Haaland for the Interior Department post had churned for several weeks, fueled in part by tribal leaders, environmental activists, Hollywood celebrities and progressive Democrats who pushed hard to get her nominated.
Though Haaland is just finishing her first term in Congress, 50 Democratic leaders signed a letter asking Biden to select her, including Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona, chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee.
Her main competition came from New Mexico. The state’s two U.S. senators, Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich — both with strong conservation records — were in the running, as was Michael Connor, a former deputy interior secretary with ties to Taos Pueblo.
Biden’s transition team also leaked that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was offered the position but turned it down.
The governor also hailed Haaland’s nomination.
“Rep. Deb Haaland is a woman of integrity, tenacity and heart,” she said. “She is a leader, a fighter and a tireless advocate. She stands for all New Mexicans, for a just and equitable society, and a better future for all of us.”
Udall, who is retiring from the Senate, also praised Biden’s selection of Haaland, saying she is fully qualified to lead the department, given her service in Congress, New Mexico and Indian Country — and through “her lived experience.”
“This is a watershed moment for Native communities and for our nation,” Udall said in a statement. “She will undo the damage of the Trump administration, restore the department’s workforce and expertise, uphold our obligations to Native communities, and take the bold action needed to tackle the accelerating climate and nature crises.”
Industry groups decried Haaland’s nomination for one of the reasons that conservationists celebrated it: Her expected move to halt new permitting for oil and gas extraction on public lands.
“Deb Haaland would be the most radical left Interior secretary in the history of our country as proven by the fact she has stood against New Mexico’s energy workers every day of her public life,” Larry Behrens, Western states director for the nonprofit Power the Future, said in a statement.
Behrens said his group aims to tell senators from major energy states about how Haaland’s “extremist positions” would ruin those industries.
Haaland supports the Green New Deal and a full ban on fracking, both of which Biden previously said he didn’t support, Behrens said.
The state Republican Party echoed Behrens’ criticism.
“Biden’s pick confirms that he plans to systematically take apart our important oil and gas industry,” said state GOP Chairman Steve Pearce. “Oil and gas is New Mexico’s bread and butter, providing billions in revenue, more than 40 percent of our state’s budget and more than 100,000 jobs. This doesn’t bode well for the energy industry as a whole.”
But conservationists contend that scaling back fossil fuel development is exactly what is needed in the climate crisis.
“She will bring a new insight and a strong vision for how we can combat climate change to preserve public lands for future generations,” Michael Casaus, the Wilderness Society’s state director, said in a statement.
Haaland is chairwoman of the House National Resources Committee and a member of Biden’s Climate Engagement Advisory Council.
One of the first Native American women elected to Congress, Haaland easily won reelection in November with 58 percent of the vote in her district, which covers most of metropolitan Albuquerque.
House Democratic leaders reportedly resisted Biden’s plans to pick Haaland because it would narrow the party’s razor-thin majority in the chamber. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave her blessing Wednesday, saying Haaland would be an excellent choice for the Interior Department.
If Haaland is confirmed by the U.S. Senate, a special election will be called to fill her congressional seat.
Haaland moved around much growing up, due to her father’s mobile life as a Marine. Her family eventually settled in Albuquerque, where she has remained anchored, obtaining a bachelor’s and law degree from the University of New Mexico.
Haaland would be the third New Mexican to become interior secretary. The most recent one was Manuel Lujan Jr., a onetime Republican congressman who served from 1989-93.
Now New Mexicans will get to see what a fake she was in claiming to be a friend to the oil and gas industry.
Awesome news!!! All Norwegian Americans are feeling mighty proud today!!!
Is this the same woman who could not, did not pass the bar exam and has a trifecta of dui's?? Asking for a friend
Hey Brad, I ran your pseudonym across a search profile I use in my profession and the results were not stellar. You need to be more careful before you hit "send,". You should ask for help and scrub your data on the web bro.
I highly doubt that AO...but you sure did make me laugh this morning 😁
Congratulations!
Excellent choice, and now the rich, elite, fortunate son draft dodger will really be retired. Good riddance to him and his kind.
...about time!
Excellent choice. Who better to be the guardian of our Native lands than someone with a deep understanding of their importance? I couldn't be more proud of New Mexico today.
Such a WONDERFUL VICTORY for all, so wonderful that we will pardon Delusional Dimwit DumFrumps Mark Brown and Donato Velasco for their typical ludicrous and borderline racist comments.
AND THE WAGERING WINDOWS ARE OPEN:
Even Money - Senate won't confirm (if Georgia splits and and sends even one Republican back to the Senate);
Two : One - Against Hendricks or Houserich or whatever the name of the Senior U.S. Congressperson from New Mexico will be in January; and that they will support Haaland only after Udall does;
Three : One - That Udahl still end up being Interior Secretary by the end of 2021; and that he (ever) withheld support for Halaaand;
Four : One - That anyone cares how you spell anything in (or from) New Mexico (that isn't asking red or green, like it matters);
Five : One - Teresa Ledger Fernanez (see how I moved the "d") runs AND wins the Democratic primary for Governor in 2022 (and it won't be against Grisham);
Ohhhh... Back to even money - Marco Ronspaghettis and Pearce say, "I told you so."
And one more even money bet - (listen up real Republicans and even you Liberterian fringe-party members), POWER CORRUPTS & ABSOLUTE POWER CORRUPTS ABSOLUTELY (the bet isn't about the aforementioned maximum, but if the main stream media in New Mexico will figure it out).
Fantastic news! What a wonderful and historic moment for our state and country!
More Identity Politics. Nice gesture but Trump will be sworn in again on January 20th
Can I have some of your mushrooms?
[thumbup]
You people crack me up. Really. I don't watch football, but I know a lot of people who do. If I could only recall the countless times I heard someone blame the ref, swear there was cheating holding, face mask, yada yada yada - every time their team lost. You know what reasonable do? Roll their eyes and laugh at the ridiculousness of it.
WELL ITS SOME ONE DIFFERENT FOR SURE BUT THE TRIBEL COUNCILS DO NOT HAVE A WINNING RECORD OF TAKING CARE OF THEIR PEOPLE..
so true, they are the worst
