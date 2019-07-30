New Mexico’s Haaland endorses Warren for president

Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts senator who once claimed American Indian ancestry, was attacked and ridiculed last year after a DNA test showed she barely has any. But that apparently didn’t bother one of the first two Native women in Congress.
In a statement released Tuesday by the Warren campaign, U.S. Rep Debra Haaland, D-N.M., said, “I’m very proud to endorse Elizabeth Warren for president because it is time for the American people to have a champion. We’ve worked together to introduce legislation that demands a solution to unsafe military housing, tackles the opioid crisis, and provides universal child care. Elizabeth has been a great friend to me and a great partner for Indian Country.”
Haaland of Laguna Pueblo, who represents the 1st Congressional District, has a friendly history with Warren. Warren endorsed Haaland’s congressional campaign last year and Haaland defended the senator last fall when her decision to take a DNA test to resolve her claim of Native American heritage came under fire from many American Indians.
Warren for years had said — based on family stories she heard growing up in Oklahoma — she had Cherokee and Delaware Indian ancestors.
Her claim of Native ancestry became a political issue in 2012 when she ran for her Senate seat.
That story faded until the 2016 presidential campaign, when Republican candidate Donald Trump, known for bestowing insulting nicknames on his political opponents, sarcastically dubbed Warren “Pocahontas.”
In May 2016, Haaland, then state Democratic party chairman, wrote an opinion piece published by Indian Country Today, blasting Trump for those attacks. Days before her piece was published, Trump, at a rally in Albuquerque, had used the Pocahontas line to mock Warren.
“Trump’s very use of Pocahontas’ name is disrespectful,” Haaland wrote. “The story of Pocahontas is heart-wrenching. Toward the end of her life she left her people, went to England, contracted a disease and died at a very young age. When I think of that story — and the hundreds of sad and disturbing stories of how Native people have suffered throughout history, I can’t imagine making a mockery of their names or their lives.”
Warren apparently took the genetics test as a rebuke to Trump, who at a rally in Montana in July 2018 offered to give $1 million to Warren’s favorite charity if “you take the [DNA] test and its says you’re an Indian.”
The test showed there is “strong evidence” Warren had a Native American ancestor six to 10 generations ago.
The president claimed he never made the million-dollar offer — though it was captured on a recording by C-SPAN that’s still available on the internet.
But Warren’s DNA test angered many Native American leaders who said Native identity is determined by social and cultural factors, not DNA tests. Warren has since apologized to Native groups and tribes.
In December, after she was elected to Congress, Haaland tweeted about Warren’s DNA test, saying, “I acknowledge her Native ancestry as testament to who we are as Americans,” adding that Warren “has been a sister in the struggle for years for Indigenous peoples’ rights, and for all of us who weren’t born into the top 1 percent.”
Haaland was just one member of Congress who endorsed Warren on Tuesday. Among others were U.S. Reps. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona, Joe Kennedy of Massachusetts, Andy Levin of Michigan and her fellow Massachusetts senator, Edward Markey.
Haaland and U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan., last year became the first Native American women elected to Congress.