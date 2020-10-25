A notebook and pen next to the register are New Mexico's newest tools to push back the rising tide of COVID-19.
Last week, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced new restrictions requiring restaurants to keep a three-week log of all dine-in customers' names and phone numbers for contact-tracing purposes.
"We have a day book and a night book. Whenever our host sits someone down, she signs them in with their names and numbers. Pretty simple," Heather Roseberry, a manager at the Tune-up Cafe, said between handling takeout orders Saturday night.
"I wish we didn't have to deal with this. I wish we could go back to normal, but until then, we've been able to adjust."
Under the new public health order, restaurants that complete an online safety course are allowed to offer indoor dining at 25 percent capacity, while retail businesses and restaurants serving alcohol will have to close by 10 p.m. State-operated museums and historic sites are shutting down completely.
"Establishments that do not abide by the agreement will not be permitted to offer dine-in services," said Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for the Governor's Office. "This provision is a simple common-sense measure that utilizes information the majority of restaurants already collect — customers making a reservation or putting their name on a waiting list already give the restaurant their name and phone number."
The new order also requires businesses that report four cases of COVID-19 in the workplace over a two-week period to close for two weeks.
Servers across town said they feel comfortable with the strength of precautionary measures with co-worker but are concerned about rule-breaking customers.
"We take temperatures when we get here and all wear gloves and masks. I'm not worried about the workers in the restaurant," Josephine Enriquez, a server at the The Pantry Restaurant on Cerrillos Road, said during her Saturday night dinner shift. "I'm most worried about customers walking in without wearing a mask. I've seen that a few times."
The new public health orders come as COVID-19 hits New Mexico as hard as ever. Over the weekend, the state reported 1,703 new infections, including a record 875 cases Saturday and 828 on Sunday.
Restaurants in New Mexico were prohibited from sit-down dining from mid-March until the end of May, when they were allowed to serve 50 percent of capacity outdoors. In August, the state allowed indoor dining at 25 percent occupancy.
"We are asking patrons to bear with us and realize these are not our rules," said Carol Wight, CEO of the New Mexico Restaurant Association. "We will do our best to collect good data for the state."
José Diaz, a manager at the Pantry, and Jesus Rivera, owner of Tune-Up Cafe, said most days business is down 50 percent compared to a typical fall or summer day. They also said restrictions on indoor dining have required them to lay off staff.
"When we're fully open, I have 30 up to 40 employees. If we go back to carry-out only, I can really only keep maybe 12 with cooks and a few hosts," Rivera said. "I wish they weren't so tough on restaurants. We have space. I feel like we could keep more people indoors safely."
At the Pantry Dos near Santa Fe Community College on Sunday morning, a pair of visitors from California, where some counties have prohibited indoor dining for the entirety of the pandemic, said they felt safe.
"That was the first time I ate inside since March, and I felt totally comfortable with the way everything was spaced out," said Tracie Schatz. "Our state is totally locked down."
Some locals weren't so sure about indoor dining.
"I still don't really see the point in sitting down in a restaurant, not even outside," Santa Fe resident Mica Carlile said while waiting for takeout.
"You don't know how serious others are taking it or who they've been around and their chain of contacts."
