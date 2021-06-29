People with an interest in New Mexico's future commercial market for recreational cannabis raised concerns Tuesday that proposed rules for producers are so financially burdensome they could exclude native New Mexicans with limited resources.
They also expressed worries about accessing water rights in a drought-ridden state.
Some said not only will established medical cannabis companies have a head start on newcomers in the industry, but established out-of-state companies might, too.
"This bill was created by New Mexicans for New Mexicans," Christopher Collins said during a nearly daylong virtual public hearing Tuesday.
"We can’t forget the little guy," he said. "The big corporations are gonna come in. They’re gonna dominate."
Tuesday marked the first day adults over 21 could legally possess, use and grow cannabis for personal use in New Mexico under a new state law.
It also was the deadline for people to weigh in on rules proposed by state Regulation and Licensing Department for entrepreneurs who want to produce recreational cannabis for the commercial market. The department has said it will release the final version of producers rules by Sept. 1. Draft rules for manufacturing, testing and selling cannabis products have yet to be released.
Dozens of people spoke during the public hearing Tuesday.
Several, who said they are trying to break into the business as microgrowers, complained about requirements to provide proof of a facility for growing, security measures and water rights even before an application is submitted.
"No one is going to invest in hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of dollars into a production facility with the hope of getting a license," said Kevin Lutz.
Potential microbusiness owners also spoke of the difficulty in finding affordable rental spaces to start their operations because landlords do not want to lease to cannabis companies.
Some asked if the state could add a provision to the new Cannabis Regulation Act banning out-of-state companies from setting up shop in New Mexico for at least a year while smaller businesses get started.
Duke Rodriguez, president and CEO of Ultra Health, New Mexico's largest medical cannabis producer, warned of a possible shortage in the cannabis supply when recreational users can legally purchase products. Ultra Health released a report Monday that said the state's plant limits for growers would lead to a massive shortfall.
Legal sales are expected to launch in early 2022.
Among the rules for cannabis producers is a provision requiring water rights and a sufficient water supply.
Several speakers Tuesday said they fear the new industry will affect farmers and others already vying for a limited supply of water in an increasingly dry state.
Paula Garcia, executive director of the New Mexico Acequia Association, said irrigation ditches are vulnerable to a new agricultural industry.
"It is vitally important that rules are crafted to prevent illegal uses of water and hold license holders accountable for the water they use," she said.
She urged the Regulation and Licensing Department to "address that up front in the application process."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.