New Mexico Republicans are decrying the option for women to obtain so-called late-term abortions in the state and calling on supporters to pick candidates Nov. 3 who will fight against it, party members said Tuesday during a news conference.
The party gave Elisa Martinez — defeated in the Republican U.S. Senate primary by former TV meteorologist Mark Ronchetti — a prominent spot during the event. Martinez, director of the New Mexico Alliance for Life, called attention to an Albuquerque women’s clinic that prominently advertises on its website that women can receive abortions through 32 weeks of gestation, or after, on “a case-by-case basis,” according to the clinic’s website.
“New Mexico has been indifferent. And again, I ask, where’s the outrage? I see the outrage for other lives. But where’s the outrage for those who get caught up in late-term abortions?” said New Mexico Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 91 percent of the abortions performed in 2016 nationwide took place at 13 or fewer weeks of gestation. Fewer than 1.2 percent of abortions took place after 21 weeks.
Martinez said she considers any abortion at or after 21 weeks of pregnancy to be “late term.”
In a planning document sent to media for the event, the party also implied abortions constitute a “genocide” of Black people because of the disproportionate number who receive abortions. The president and vice president of the state’s NAACP did not immediately respond to phone calls or emails regarding the statement. The news conference was attended by two members of the United Black Conservatives of New Mexico, which included Jewll Powdrell and Jane Powdrell Culbert, a House Republican from Corrales.
The Anti-Defamation League and the Democratic Party of New Mexico declined to comment on the GOP news conference and the party’s characterization of abortion as a “Black genocide.”
In a prepared statement, Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains slammed the party.
“Inflammatory rhetoric of this kind is an insult to New Mexican communities,” said Neta Meltzer, a spokeswoman for the regional chapter of Planned Parenthood. “Let’s be clear: ‘late-term abortion’ is not a technical or medical term. It is one that is purposefully used to further stigmatize abortion care. Abortion care is health care, and health care is a human right.”
The state Republican Party called attention to a 22-year-old woman named Keisha Atkins who died in 2017 after getting an abortion from the Albuquerque clinic. An attorney named Michael Seibel is currently representing Keisha’s mother, Tina Atkins, in a malpractice lawsuit against the the clinic. Both Atkins and her attorney joined Republicans on the news conference.
Mike Curtis, a spokesman for the state Republican Party, did not respond to a text message asking why the party is calling attention to Atkins’ death three years after the fact. But Pearce, chairman of the state party, suggested it’s because of the upcoming election, in which the GOP is aiding three Republican candidates seeking office in Congress.
They all oppose abortion, and Pearce has said in the past a large part of their strategy is using that as a wedge issue — especially in Northern New Mexico, where many Catholics reside.
“With just three weeks left before the election, I can’t urge the importance of this enough,” Pearce said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.