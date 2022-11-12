New Mexico Republicans calling for the ouster of the state party’s chair manand executive director in the wake of the Nov. 8 midterm elections say new blood is needed if the party hopes to gain traction with voters.
Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce, however, said the call to resign is much ado about nothing and typical of post-election antics.
“We’ve seen this before,” Pearce said of an email that was widely circulated on Friday accusing Pearce and Executive Director Kimberly Skaggs of Doña Ana County of gross incompetency and requesting their resignations. “They hide under fictitious names.”
Republicans had hoped for substantial gains, including a potential gubernatorial win, but ultimately lost every statewide office and the 2nd District congressional seat. They also failed to make substantial gains in the state House. Some Republicans expressed doubt that Pearce or Skaggs could drive the party forward.
At least one candidate is already throwing his hat in the ring. Attorney Robert Aragon of Bernalillo said he wants to replace Pearce as state Republican Party chairman by creating a message, “built on the Republican values of faith and family.” Aragon said the party needs messaging that appeals a wider cross-section of working-class, everyday rural people that comprise New Mexico’s population.
Santa Fe Republican County Chairman Bob Graham said the email, signed by James Navarette, had been sent to possibly more than 500 party members. Skaggs could not be reached for comment.
As of Saturday, no one had been able to identify or substantiate the email’s supposed author, James Navarette, “but the reaction from most people is that they agree with him. I’ve seen only one person openly challenge it,” Graham said. The email, obtained by The New Mexican, indicates a lack of leadership has left fundraising and grassroots efforts at an all-time low. “Pearce and Skaggs continue to bypass the parliamentary process, ignore the bylaws, and fail to practice transparency with members of the party,” the email reads.
The email also accuses Skaggs and Pearce of using security guards to escort members from meetings for voicing concerns and bullying and threatening potential candidates from seeking office.
Pearce defended his position Saturday, accusing progressives of drawing legislative maps “that no Republican can ever win” and noting that the email’s author was not found in the Republican registry.
“It’s the same group that is hiding under a pseudonym, and there’s not much to say. I am not going to resign, and Kimberly is not going to resign. I am going to run for party chair, and we’ll see how that goes.”
Pearce said statewide elections for new officers will be held Dec. 3 in Doña Ana County to avoid conflicting with the legislative session.
“There are a lot of people disgruntled about doing it then,” Graham said. “We would really like to push it out to January; ‘we’ being the county chairs. We have to restructure this party from the ground up.”
Michael Candelaria, Republican chairman of Valencia County, said he had not received the email as of Saturday morning.
“Even if I didn’t get the letter, I share the sentiment,” he said. “I agree they need to go. He [Pearce] hasn’t done anything for the county chairs nor for the candidates of the state. You’re on your own, and that’s his mantra. It’s a sink-or-swim mentality. He doesn’t fundraise or support the chairs or the candidates, and I’ve told him this many times. They’re very incompetent. They pretty much do things in isolation. They don’t lead. They dictate.”
Candelaria said resignations won’t be necessary since the Dec. 3 elections are just weeks away.
{Torrance County Republican Chairman Rick Lopez, who has served in the position for 14 years, said he also thinks Pearce and Skaggs need replacing.
“When I cannot get Republicans elected, you won’t have to ask me not to run for reelection,” he said. “Kimberly Skaggs is a wonderful lady. She’s a successful businesswoman, but unfortunately running a state political party is quite a bit different from running a business. I think she lacks the experience to be effective. We need to bring healing and unity into the party if we’re going to turn this state around, and we’re not going to do it with the same old dogs in the fight.”
Another Republican chairman said electing new officers is simply the changing of the guards.
“I’m a believer that, once you go through a couple of election cycles, you ought to change. I believe in term limits,” said Eric Coll of Chaves County. “Folks can get comfortable in D.C. and at the state level, and we need new blood. I think change is good for a shift in how you message.”
Weeks before the party officer elections are to commence, members also disagree on where the party is headed.
Graham said his party members underestimated female voters in the wake of overturning Roe v. Wade and that the ruling drew more Democrats to the polls.
“Women overwhelmingly came out in favor of Democratic candidates,” he said. “I haven’t seen those numbers yet, but it appears to be what happened.”
“Democrats turned out in less numbers than in 2018 by quite a bit, by 30,000 or 40,000 votes,” he said. “Republicans turned out about 30 to 40,000 more. The end result is that we turned out better.”
Graham said his party needs to revise its messaging to appeal to more centrist voters.
“I think what we’re hearing from D.C. is true, that we’re completely out of touch with what the public wants. We’ve allowed the far-right to rise up and take the arguments away from us; ‘us’ being the moderates. The party has to rethink what its principle messaging is in this state.”