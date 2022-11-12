New Mexico Republicans calling for the ouster of the state party’s chair manand executive director in the wake of the Nov. 8 midterm elections say new blood is needed if the party hopes to gain traction with voters.

Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce, however, said the call to resign is much ado about nothing and typical of post-election antics.

“We’ve seen this before,” Pearce said of an email that was widely circulated on Friday accusing Pearce and Executive Director Kimberly Skaggs of Doña Ana County of gross incompetency and requesting their resignations. “They hide under fictitious names.”

Popular in the Community