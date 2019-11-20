After the release from jail of a man charged with killing a 10-year-old Albuquerque girl, Republican state Rep. Bill Rehm announced Wednesday his plan to reintroduce a bill making it harder to release defendants on bail.
More than 100 people protested a judge’s decision earlier this month to release Fabian Gonzales before his trial. Gonzales had been in jail for more than three years and is charged with felony child abuse resulting in death.
Rehm said the bail overhaul is needed because too many people have been released from jail who might pose a public threat.
“I couldn’t give you a laundry list of them, but of course Fabian Gonzalez is at the top of the list,” Rehm said. “We could pull examples every week of persons who were released.”
The bill text has not yet been published online, but the Albuquerque lawmaker said his proposal would allow a judge to look at the seriousness of the offense and past court history to decide whether to impose a bond or hold the defendant in pretrial detention. The proposal would modify a 2016 state constitutional amendment that allowed courts to deny bail to certain defendants.
“Right now, the No. 1 issue that I come in contact with … is that the community does not feel safe, and it’s the duty of political leaders to make sure that the community is safe,” Rehm said.
Similar legislation that Rehm sponsored last session — which died in a House committee — would have allowed a judge to presume that no conditions would reasonably protect the safety of the community.
The plan would have denied bail before a conviction was secured if the prosecutor could prove by clear and convincing evidence that the charge is a first-degree felony, a serious violent offense, and the person was previously convicted of a felony or previously violated pretrial release conditions.
A fiscal impact report from the Legislative Finance Committee said the 2019 measure “would result in an increase in the overall workload of the justice system” because of additional pretrial detention petitions.
The nonpartisan analysis also notes that a provision of the bill “could be found to be unconstitutional due to the fact that it does not allow the court to make an individualized determination of what conditions of release may reasonably protect the safety of any other person or the community.”
The analysis said Attorney General Hector Balderas also argued that the legislation could conflict with the state constitution.
Mike Curtis, a spokesman for the Republican Party of New Mexico, said they hope the proposal gains bipartisan support during the 30-day legislative session in January.
