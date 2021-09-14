State Rep. Debbie Armstrong, D-Albuquerque, announced Tuesday she won't seek reelection after serving four terms in the Legislature.
"It’s been an incredible honor serving the community and state that I love," Armstrong said in a statement. "Having passed the End-of-Life Options Act, the Healthcare Affordability Fund, and seeing the state truly turn a corner with the firm establishment of our medical cannabis program and legalization of adult-use cannabis, I feel it is time for me to focus on my family and other projects."
Armstrong, who serves as chairwoman of the House Health and Human Services Committee, was first elected in 2014.
House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, said in a statement it was "very bittersweet" to see his longtime colleague and friend leave public office after her service to New Mexico.
"Because of her, New Mexicans have better, more affordable access to healthcare coverage, the ability to pass away with dignity, and a robust medical cannabis program," he said.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who co-founded a company with Armstrong that helps manage a health insurance program, called Armstrong a "dear friend" and "one of the fiercest and most dedicated champions" of New Mexicans' health and well-being.
"I know she will continue her efforts to improve the lives of New Mexicans outside the Legislature, but her departure from that body will be a bittersweet occasion, as she has done so much for so many in that honorable role," the governor said in a statement.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.