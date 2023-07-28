The New Mexico Department of Health has confirmed the state’s first two human West Nile virus infections of 2023.

The infections occurred last week, according to a news release issued Friday. Two patients, one from Lea County and one from Sandoval County, were hospitalized and are expected to recover.

West Nile virus is a single-stranded RNA virus that causes high fevers, headaches and stiff neck in humans and can result in encephalitis or meningitis, causing disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss and even paralysis, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

