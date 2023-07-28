The New Mexico Department of Health has confirmed the state’s first two human West Nile virus infections of 2023.
The infections occurred last week, according to a news release issued Friday. Two patients, one from Lea County and one from Sandoval County, were hospitalized and are expected to recover.
West Nile virus is a single-stranded RNA virus that causes high fevers, headaches and stiff neck in humans and can result in encephalitis or meningitis, causing disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss and even paralysis, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Livestock are also susceptible, according to the Department of Health news release. One horse from Sierra County was diagnosed with the mosquito-borne illness last week. It can cause weakness, stumbling, trembling and head tremors in livestock. Infected wild animals may be disoriented or lack awareness and could be easy to approach, said a report issued by the U.S. Geological Survey.
While the virus is the most widespread mosquito-borne illness in the United States, New Mexico Department of Health statistics reveal that in 2022, the state had only 11 human West Nile virus infections, with two deaths.
State officials recommend residents protect themselves from July through September, when the risk is highest, by wearing long-sleeved clothing and using insect repellants containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus/
para-methane-diol, the release said.
Because mosquitoes lay their eggs in water, residents are also encouraged to look for and empty outdoor containers holding standing water, including old tires, cans, bird baths, wading pools and saucers under potted plants. Screens are recommended for rain barrels.
“Even with little to no rainfall, it’s worth taking precautions,” David Morgan, a spokesman for the department, wrote in an email. ”While there are areas with little mosquito activity, there are other areas with little to no rainfall that provide suitable environments for mosquitoes.”
Residents shouldn’t be fooled by drier climates, he said.
“Areas that have rivers or streams can become more hospitable to mosquitoes when it is drier than normal, as water that is normally running can become stagnant and more suitable for mosquito breeding,” he wrote.
There are no vaccines to prevent the illness or medications to treat those infected, the state news release said, adding people ages 50 and older and those with other health issues are at highest risk of becoming seriously ill or dying from West Nile virus.
Oddly, most infected people do not feel sick, and only one in five develop flu-like symptoms, said a report released by the CDC.
Deaths from West Nile virus can vary from year to year, Morgan said.
In 2021, health officials documented 33 cases with six deaths, while in 2020 the state saw eight cases and one death. There were 40 cases with four deaths in 2019, and seven cases with one death in 2018.