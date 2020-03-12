New Mexico announced another case of COVID-19 on Thursday morning, bringing the total number in the state to five.
The new case is a woman in her 40s in Bernalillo County, and the Department of Health is looking into whether she has traveled recently, the Governor's Office said in a statement.
The announcement came after Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel issued an order Thursday temporarily prohibiting large gatherings of 100 or more people in a single room or connected space.
On Wednesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a state of emergency in New Mexico after four confirmed cases of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, were reported in the state.
