New Mexico health officials reported 185 new cases of the coronavirus Monday, including seven in Santa Fe County, and just one more death from COVID-19 — a Roosevelt County man in his 70s.
The daily numbers bring the statewide case count to 188,488 and the death toll in New Mexico to 3,853.
There were 126 people in New Mexico hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 on Monday, the state said in a news release.
Cases have been declining as the state has continued to roll out coronavirus vaccines. According to data from the Department of Health, 28.8 percent of New Mexicans 16 and older are at least partially vaccinated, including 16.8 percent of the population who are fully vaccinated.
Providers in the state have administered nearly 87,000 doses in the past seven days and about 778,000 total.
In Santa Fe County, 30.7 percent of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 16.5 percent are fully inoculated.
Almost 60 percent of eligible residents in the county have registered for the vaccine. That compares with 43.7 percent statewide — or 734,746 people.
Many also have received shots in other states.
The Department of Health is asking residents who registered for vaccine here but received shots in another state to report their vaccination on their account at vaccinenm.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.