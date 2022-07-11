State health officials have reported what they say is New Mexico's first probable case of monkeypox, a disease considerably less infectious than the coronavirus but still contagious enough to be of concern.
Initial tests by the state detected the virus in a person who likely was exposed to someone infected with monkepox during out-of-state travel.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will conduct follow-up tests to confirm it's monkeypox, the state Department of Health said Monday in a news release.
“Monkeypox is a very rare disease in the United States, and it’s important to keep in perspective that monkeypox does not spread as easily among people,” acting state Health Secretary David Scrase said in a statement. “While the risk for most people remains low, anyone who has close contact with someone with monkeypox is at risk of infection, which makes this a public health concern for all of us.”
Flu-like symptoms usually start within 21 days after exposure, including fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills or exhaustion, health officials said.
A rash or sores then appear, often on the hands, feet, chest, face or genitals.
Most infections last two to four weeks, and people should isolate at home until they are no longer contagious — which occurs after the scabs have fallen off and a fresh layer of skin has formed, officials say.
The disease can be spread through close contact, including:
Direct contact with an infected person's rash, sores or scabs.
Contact with objects, surfaces and fabrics — such as clothing, bedding, towels — that an infected person used.
Respiratory secretions through kissing and other face-to-face contact.