New Mexico's downward trend in coronavirus cases following an early December peak appeared to reverse course this week, with the state reporting an alarming Thursday count of 2,209.
It was one of the state's highest daily counts on record.
The spike, just ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations, pushed the state's total caseload to more than 350,000 since the pandemic arrived in March 2020.
The test positivity also rose significantly to 13.8 percent, and hospitalizations tied to COVID-19, which had been declining, jumped more than 11 percent in two days to 514 patients.
New Mexico's death count continued to climb as well.
Among the 26 new coronavirus-related deaths reported Thursday by the state Department of Health were four Santa Fe County men ranging in age from their 50s to 80s. All had been hospitalized. The youngest man had no underlying health conditions, according to the report.
This week, there have been eight newly reported deaths in the county tied to COVID-19, a heavy toll amid the holidays. The state isn't set to release numbers Friday.
The county now has seen 204 deaths from the virus, while the state has had 5,855.
The spike in coronavirus numbers likely is the result of holiday celebrations, Health Department spokeswoman Katy Diffendorfer wrote in an email Thursday.
"I can only speculate, but like the rest of the country, it's reasonable to attribute some of these numbers to holiday gatherings and travel," she wrote.
"We're keeping a close eye on the case counts as the highly transmissible Omicron is here now ... and continuing to emphasize the importance of vaccination and boosters, as that remains the very best protection against severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19 infection," Diffendorfer added.
Health officials have said the fast-spreading delta variant remains the dominant strain in New Mexico, while the more highly contagious omicron is creating surges across the nation and worldwide. Only four cases of omicron had been confirmed in the state since the first was detected Dec. 12, the Health Department reported earlier this week.
But medical professionals said in a webcast Wednesday there are certainly more omicron cases in New Mexico that have not yet been confirmed by genomic sequencing, a time-consuming and labor-intensive laboratory testing process, with a reporting lag time of up to a month.
Lillian Montoya, president and CEO of Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, said in the webcast, omicron “is going to spread rapidly, I anticipate, in the next week to month.”
Studies show omicron infections might produce milder symptoms than other variants.
COVID-19 patients in New Mexico with mild to moderate symptoms will soon have access to oral therapeutics, the Health Department announced Thursday.
The new antiviral medications, Molnupiravir and Paxlovid, expected to arrive this week, will supplement the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommended use of monoclonal antibody treatments for patients at high risk of severe illness. The medications must be started within five days of when a patient's symptoms begin.
Supply of the oral medication is severely limited and only available to communities that lack access to monoclonal antibody treatments, the Health Department said in a statement.
Diffendorfer wrote she was not yet certain how much of the antiviral medicine the state will receive or which counties will be prioritized for supplies.
The Department of Health said in its statement the additional therapeutics should help reduce stress on New Mexico hospitals, many of which are operating under crisis standards of care. As supply of the oral treatment increases, more communities across the state will have access to them, the agency added.
Last week, the federal Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization of Molnupiravir and Paxlovid, which reduce the virus' ability to replicate.
Molnupiravir is only authorized for patients 18 and older and is not recommended for pregnant women.
Paxlovid is authorized for patients 12 and older.
Health officials have continued to urge New Mexicans to get vaccinated to reduce the risk of a severe infection and to slow the virus' spread. Numbers have inched up, state data shows, with nearly 76 percent of adults fully vaccinated — including 34.7 percent who have received a booster shot — and 89 percent having received at least an initial dose. Over 57 percent of kids ages 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated and 16.2 percent of children 5 to 11 have their shots.
In Santa Fe County, 85.5 percent of residents are fully vaccinated and 99 percent have had at least one shot.
Still, the virus continues to spread throughout the county and the state.
New Mexico's daily coronavirus case counts averaged over 1,700 earlier this month, and hospitalizations reached more than 700, straining short-staffed hospitals. The seven-day average number of cases then dropped to 824 on Monday, just before steep rises reported Wednesday and Thursday.
Santa Fe County saw 184 new cases Thursday, while Bernalillo County had 791; Doña Ana, 259; Chaves, 156; and Sandoval, 135.
A Santa Fe ZIP code, 87507, had the ninth-highest number of cases Thursday at 53.
Diffendorfer said the state's next coronavirus count will be released Monday, following the holiday weekend.
New Mexico health officials will hold a virtual news conference Wednesday to provide an update on the state's battle against the virus, she said.
Masks work, vaccines work. Please stop misinformation.
Amazing all these record numbers, over 500K new cases in the US today alone, and almost that many yesterday. Why is it we have so many more cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, with so many vaccinated and boosted people, than what we had before we had any vaccines?
Gee, Mike....maybe all the non vaccinated and those who believe it's all a hoax. Perhaps all the tourists from Tejas and Arizona.....the variables are endless.
That is one possibility, I will admit.
It is also possible that the "vaccines" are not actually vaccines and masks do not work. Do you admit this is a possibility?
Those evil tourists. If it weren’t for them we would be able to live off a bartering system and trade each other mud bricks for pieces of trash instead of being employed to earn horrible things like American Dollars and health insurance!
