COVID-19 continues to rip through Eastern New Mexico, driving the state's three-day coronavirus count.
The state Department of Health reported Monday that New Mexico saw an additional 2,286 cases and seven deaths. A major chunk of those numbers came from Eddy, Curry, Lea, Chaves and Roosevelt counties, which combined for 676 cases. Three of the deaths were in Eddy, where Carlsbad is the county seat.
Bernalillo County, the state's most populous, had 551 new cases.
Santa Fe County saw 73 cases in a three-day period. There were 36 in Rio Arriba County.
However, the state saw a decline in hospitalizations — to 394 — on Monday. They had swelled past the 400 mark last week.
