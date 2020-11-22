The state Department of Health reported 33 more deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, a single-day record, but none of the newly reported fatalities was a resident of Santa Fe County.
The statewide death toll since the start of the pandemic is now 1,383.
The state also reported 2,468 news cases of the coronavirus, including 107 in Santa Fe County.
On Sunday, 845 people in New Mexico were hospitalized with COVID-19.
Bernalillo County had eight additional deaths, the most of any in the state.
San Juan County added six fatalities, Chaves County had five, Doña Ana, Lea and Sandoval counties each reported three, Cibola County had two and Eddy, McKinley and Taos counties each logged one.
Bernalillo County also had the most new infections with 710, while Doña Ana County added 220.
San Juan County recorded 193 new cases, McKinley County had 190, Sandoval County added 161 and Lea County logged 121.
Correctional facilities statewide reported 53 additional infections, including 11 at the Penitentiary of New Mexico near Santa Fe.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.