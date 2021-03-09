The state Department of Health reported 209 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday and 19 more deaths from COVID-19, including 14 patients whose death certificates arrived from Texas.
Most of the deaths were people ranging in age from their 50s to their 80s in Southern New Mexico counties. One man in his 30s from Valencia County also died, health officials reported, along with two men from Curry County and one man from De Baca County.
A total of 3,830 New Mexico people have died from COVID-19. The state has had 187,238 total infections. There were 128 state residents hospitalized for the illness Tuesday.
Santa Fe County had a dozen new cases Tuesday. To date, it has had 9,667 cases and 140 deaths.
