New Mexico could receive its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines by next week, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Thursday during a virtual news conference.
The 17,550 doses of vaccine will be distributed to frontline health care workers across the state.
"Vaccines frankly are here," Lujan Grisham said.
The second shipment of vaccines will be given to nursing home residents. The state expects to vaccinate all health care workers and people living in congregate care centers by February or March, Lujan Grisham said.
"It will take several weeks of vaccines coming in before we have holistically protected health care workers and long-term care residents," she said.
"Once that's done ... then it's essential workers, child care workers, corrections, police officers" who will be vaccinated.
The news about vaccines came as the state reported 1,791 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 23 more deaths.
Since the pandemic started, New Mexico has had 114,731 confirmed cases and 1,846 deaths.
On Thursday, 916 people statewide were hospitalized for COVID-19, with 159 patients on ventilators.
"We've got to manage this virus better because we will overwhelm the health care system, and I mean completely overwhelm it, where there isn't an available space for practitioners," Lujan Grisham said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.