New Mexico officials have rolled out the first round of draft rules for cannabis producers — including provisions for security, transportation, water rights and facilities — as the state prepares for legalization of adult use of recreational cannabis.
Rules for manufacturing, testing and selling cannabis products will follow, said Linda Trujillo, superintendent of the state Regulation and Licensing Department.
The department wants members of the public to weigh in on the proposed rules before they are finalized, she added.
"We’re really hoping for some constructive public comment," Trujillo said Tuesday, shortly after the rules were posted on her department's website.
"A lot of people feel like once you issue proposed rules they are carved in stone, but that is not the case," she said. "If we get public comment back that says, 'You really messed up here,' we will look at that, and it gives us a chance to make corrections."
Public comment will be taken through June 29 — the date when adult possession and use of cannabis becomes legal in the state — and the department plans to hold a virtual public hearing that day on the rules.
Among the rules for cannabis producers in 30-page draft:
- Producers must have water rights and a "sufficient" water supply to open a business.
- Security cameras are required, and business owners must submit to a state and federal criminal background check.
- Anyone with a conviction for certain felony offenses — fraud, embezzlement or trafficking controlled substances — will be denied a license.
The rules for larger businesses include plant count ranges for three levels of production: Those in Level 1, the smallest category, can grow between 201 and 2,500 plants; Level 2 producers can grow between 2,501 and 3,500 plants; and Level 3 producers can grow between 3,501 and 4,500 plants.
The rules also allow for microbusinesses — those producing 200 plants or less — for reduced license fees.
However, those businesses cannot run more than one facility, whereas larger producers can operate at several different location.
Microbusinesses would pay $500 for a license to grow 100 plants or less or $1,000 to grow up to 200 plants.
Larger producers would pay $2,500 per year and $1,000 for every additional site. In addition, they would pay between $18 and $22 per plant, depending on their level of production.
Microbusinesses would not have to pay a fee for each plant.
As state lawmakers were debating several bills to legalize recreational cannabis earlier this year, the issue of whether to set a cap on plant counts for producers arose repeatedly. Some lawmakers argued caps would limit the industry's chance of success. Others said caps were necessary to ensure the market was not flooded with cannabis.
"We do think there will be comments about the plant count," Trujillo said.
The department has until Sept. 1 to finalize the rules and until April 1, to launch cannabis sales.
"The big thing that comes after licensing is done is, when do we open up for commercial retail sales?" Trujillo said. "I know everybody is on pins and needles for that. We have to have it done no later than April 1. If we can get this licensing rollout in a timely manner, we could begin sooner."
She said the department next plans to issue proposed rules for cannabis testing laboratories by June 7, guidelines that will address "what and when and how does testing have to be accomplished."
Matt Kennicott, a partner in P2M Cannabis Group, a consulting firm in Albuquerque, said his company is still reviewing the proposed production rules.
"We are encouraged to see the state developing rules that will facilitate quick entry into the market for those with strong business plans," he said.
Based on a preliminary look at the proposed rules, he said, he doesn't have any concerns about the language.
"This is a draft, so anything can change at this point," Kennicott added.
But Duke Rodriguez, president and CEO of New Mexico Top Organics-Ultra Health, the state’s largest medical cannabis operation, said he does take issue with the plant count caps, which he considers too low for the market.
Noting officials are basing that count on a 2019 state Department of Health report, he said the number of medical cannabis patients has grown by tens of thousands since that time.
The state is working on providing an updated cannabis report, and Rodriguez said new data is necessary to better reflect what the consumer market will be for recreational and medical cannabis.
"Without that central figure, this is a nice conversation piece," he said of the draft rules. "Without having that critical piece, I don’t know if we can actually evaluate whether this is going to work or not. That’s like taking a car out for a spin and not having tires."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.