New Mexico regulators decline to grant sixth racino license

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2003, file photo, Joe Badilla Jr. rides Snow Big Deal (6) to a win in the All American Derby in Ruidoso Downs, N.M. The New Mexico Racing Commission announced Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, it would not approve a sixth state horse track and casino license following months of debates and millions of dollars spent by applicants. (AP Photo/Jake Schoellkopf, File)