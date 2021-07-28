New Mexico regulators expressed a desire Wednesday to support Facebook’s plant expansion in Los Lunas, but they couldn’t buy the whole plan.
The state Public Regulation Commission approved most of the proposal to get electricity to the anticipated addition to Facebook’s data storage plant. Facebook and Public Service Company of New Mexico jointly offered the plan.
The commissioners declined to go along with what they found to be a bewildering plan involving energy storage for the plant expansion. Commissioners said they weren’t convinced the plan structured by PNM and Facebook would not lead to higher bills for other PNM customers. PNM and Facebook denied this would happen.
Commissioners encouraged the applicants to file their storage plan again as long as it’s clearly presented to the board. They approved the rest of the electricity plan, which didn’t involve storage.
PNM spokesman Ray Sandoval wrote in a text message: “Once we receive the final order we will review it closely with our data center customer [Facebook] as we determine our next steps forward.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.