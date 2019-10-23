The state Regulation and Licensing Department has announced the appointments of two division directors.
Clay Bailey, longtime arson and fire investigator and supervisor for the department, is taking over as director of the Construction Industries Division, while Amanda Roybal, who has worked as an investigations and enforcement chief in the department, is the new chief of the agency’s Manufactured Housing Division.
The Construction Industries Division licenses contractors and certifies journeymen in the building trades. It also issues permits for residential and commercial construction and inspects building, electrical, mechanical and LP gas construction sites.
After working 10 years in the private sector, Bailey went to work in 2001 as an inspector in the state Construction Industries bureau that oversees LP [liquefied petroleum] gas.
Since going to work for the bureau, Bailey has completed more than 275 fire investigations and has inspected movie installations and special events to ensure public safety.
Bailey, who is is president of the New Mexico Chapter of International Association of Arson Investigators, also has provided expertise to the general public regarding the use of propane for fire effects and explosion.
Roybal has supervised criminal investigators who handle more than 1,200 cases a year for violations of laws pertaining to manufactured housing, construction and other areas.
She’s worked for the state since 2008, when she was hired as an administrator working on developing legislation and draft regulations to comply with the State Rules Act.
“Amanda understands the importance of safety and regulatory requirements while recognizing the ever-changing needs of the manufactured housing industry,” said Regulation and Licensing Department Superintendent Marguerite Salazar.
The division ensures manufactured homes are well-constructed and safe, installed correctly, and that consumers are provided fair and effective remedies.
Construction and manufactured housing are two of of 35 industries regulated by the department.
