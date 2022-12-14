The state Regulation and Licensing Department has mailed letters informing customers of a cyber breach in October that potentially exposed personal information in about 225,000 accounts.

Officials observed suspicious activity Oct. 7 on the agency's network and took immediate steps to address the breach, such as contacting law enforcement and third-party experts, the Dec. 4 letter says.

The letter indicates the agency doesn't know the extent of the exposure and whether the intruder pilfered anyone's information, but notes data theft can't be ruled out.

Popular in the Community