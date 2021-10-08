New Mexico recorded 972 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths from the virus Friday, according to health officials.
Sixty-two of the new cases were in Santa Fe County, which had no new deaths. Bernalillo County saw 240 new cases, followed by {span}San Juan County with 164, {span}Doña Ana County with 61, {/span}{/span}{span}Otero County with 58, {/span}{span}Chaves County with 55 and {span}Sandoval County with 54.{/span}{/span}
Bernalillo County had four new deaths, while Lea County had three and Curry, Doña Ana, Eddy, Grant and Torrance counties had one each. Chaves, Curry and Doña Ana counties each had one newly reported death from more than 30 days ago.
The state’s total number of cases rose to 258,943; the death toll reached 4,869.
