New Mexico's coronavirus death count increased by 113 this week following a more careful review of death certificates.
State Department of Health spokesman David Morgan cited several reasons for the increase, including the addition of deceased New Mexico residents who succumbed to the illness in other states, the collection of missing information, the unscrambling of illegible documentation and, in some cases, correction of the record.
"It's just a lot of little tiny things," Morgan said.
He said medical providers, hospital administrative staff and the state Office of the Medical Investigator are among those responsible for providing the updated information.
The state had "enough of a break in the action to be able to go back and look at the death certificates," Morgan said. He indicated the coronavirus pandemic was so intense at times there hadn't been a chance to add or double-check information.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the state's online coronavirus public dashboard reported 4,245 deaths attributed to the disease.
"Nothing in public health compares to the scale of the efforts that have had to be taken by public health agencies" in New Mexico and nationwide, Morgan said.
He said 113 is "a very small number" when compared to the total number of those who have died of the coronavirus in the state.
"For us," he said of the records audit, "this is just a procedural thing."
