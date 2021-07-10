The ghost of the Public Regulation Commission lingers in its former home, but the agency expects to occupy a new building soon.
The commission, which employs about 120 people, plans to move into the Bokum Building at 142 W. Palace Ave. in downtown Santa Fe next month. For years, it had occupied much of the PERA Building on Paseo de Peralta. The agency was told last year by the state to leave the place in order to make room for the new Early Childhood Education and Care Department.
State General Services Department spokesman Thom Cole said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration wanted the new entity to be located in the PERA Building with the Children, Youth & Families Department "because they serve many of the same people."
But the commission had long clashed with the administration and it's clear some hard feelings remain. Commissioner Theresa Becenti-Aguilar said the agency's removal still stings.
"An eviction notice was just hand-delivered" that day, Becenti-Aguilar said Friday. Surely, the executive branch could have given a warning to the commission, she said.
Becenti-Aguilar said the commissioners and staff put much of the agency's furniture and supplies into storage.
"It was disheartening," said former Commissioner Valerie Espinoza of Santa Fe, who left the board at the end of 2020. "I don't know what the motive was to toss us out in the street."
In an email, Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for the governor, wrote "eviction" was a charged word.
"It is the state's prerogative to use its office space for its business in the way it sees fit to most effectively provide the services it provides," she wrote. "There is no 'situation.' Offices change all the time. … Notice and explanation was given, the latter publicly."
Commission Chairman Stephen Fischmann of Las Cruces said Friday: "Removed without consultation or notice — is that less charged?"
The agency will have a headquarters after more than a year without. Cole wrote in an email Friday the department pushed the move-out date to Sept. 30, 2020, at the request of the commission.
Losing its offices wasn't the only blow the agency absorbed last year. Eight months after getting the office removal notice, New Mexico voters agreed to turn the commission from a five-member elected board to a three-member panel appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate. That will take place in 2023.
Critics of the agency argued for many years that some commissioners lacked technical expertise, there was too much conflict among commissioners and expert staffers came and went.
The commission still hadn't completely cleared out of the PERA Building a little over a week ago.
Numerous unoccupied rooms on the first floor contained commission rulebooks, case files, unhooked landlines, computer monitors, staplers, chairs atop tables, boxes, whiteboards and a wooden staff mailbox. One room had two wildlife calendars on the wall, both turned to September 2020.
The commission is still listed on the building directory on the first floor. The commission board room, where hearings on complex cases also were held, remains unoccupied and with little primping could accommodate meetings.
Cole said the commission has been allowed to store some furniture in the PERA Building while it moves to a new office. Furniture that goes unused will end up in state surplus, he said.
He also said some employees of agencies in the PERA Building are still working from home.
The agency now has a lease for 15,488 square feet of the three-level brick and stucco Bokum Building. The agency leased the space for 10 years at a cost of $23,796 a month (including janitorial service), a total of $2.86 million. Commission Chief of Staff Wayne Propst said in an email that the lease cost will be "built into our annual appropriation request, as all state agencies do that lease space, and I would not expect any issues with receiving the necessary funding for the term of the lease."
Thirty-eight parking spaces in a private lot and a city parking garage are included in the deal. Only a portion of the commission's staff will go to the Bokum Building. How many hasn't been determined, but some will continue to work from home, commission spokeswoman Sarah Valencia said.
Renovation and supplies for the Bokum Building came at a cost of about $80,270. A commission staffer said the agency paid rent and janitorial fees for April and May as the renovation continued, but the commission expects to negotiate those rent payments to cover June and July.
Richard Montoya, manager of building owner Bokum/Burro Alley LLC, said in an email Friday that the earlier payments would be allowed to cover June and July.
Becenti-Aguilar said it would be wonderful to have an office space again.
"I'm very excited about it. It was a difficult year," she said. "And we're excited that we're going to a building where we can say we are going to conduct business the official way."
