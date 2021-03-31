Wayne Propst, who has worked in New Mexico government in several roles, on Wednesday was named chief of staff of the state Public Regulation Commission.
The commission elected him unanimously after praising interim chief of staff Jason Montoya, whom commissioners said declined the permanent job.
Propst has worked for the Senate Finance Committee, as head of the New Mexico Public Employees Retirement Association and as head of the New Mexico Retiree Health Care Authority, among other jobs.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
