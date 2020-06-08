Public defenders in Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Las Cruces, Roswell and Aztec marched Monday to oppose systemic racism, inequity and police violence.
In Santa Fe, several dozen lawyers, support staff and some family members walked from the Public Defender’s Office on Guadalupe Street to the west side of the Roundhouse, where speakers rallied a crowd of about 30 people around some of the group’s top five objectives for the 2021 legislative session.
Their list included:
- The demilitarization of local law enforcement agencies.
- Ending no-knock warrants.
- Dismissing all felony cases without body camera footage.
- Creating a statewide database of officer misconduct reports.
- Mandatory deescalation training for police.
“We need neighborhood policing; we need law enforcement who understand the community, who live in our communities and aren’t driving around in weaponized tanks,” Santa Fe public defender Jennifer Burrill said. “We can get social workers, a whole fleet of them, for what it cost to militarize our police department. These are all accomplishable goals that we can make happen this legislative session.”
Appellate defender Kim Chavez Cook said officers must be mandated to deescalate confrontations, exhaust nonfatal alternatives before shooting and to stop using chokeholds or strangleholds.
“What if police unions didn’t bury the identities of violent officers?” Chavez Cook asked the crowd. “What if we knew their names and they were barred from working in law enforcement?”
Later, Chavez Cook asked, “As public defenders, why do we march?”
“Black lives matter!” came the shouted response.
Ibukun Adepoju, a district defender for the 9th Judicial District in Clovis and Portales, challenged the Santa Fe gathering to raise signs or fists high for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time a Minneapolis police officer knelt on George Floyd’s neck before he died last month, prompting a wave of anti-racism demonstrations across the globe.
“As you get tired,” she said, “think of George Floyd, what he went through, how he felt.”
In Albuquerque, the public defenders’ march coincided with a call for Second Judicial District Attorney Raul Torrez to demand the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office mandate body cameras for its deputies — and if Sheriff Manny Gonzales declines, to refuse to prosecute cases in which officers claim to be victims but do not provide body camera video.
Gonzales’ controversial stance on body cameras has been heavily criticized by some in Albuquerque, who contend it eliminates the ability to ascertain whether a deputy has used excessive force.
A spokesman for the District Attorney’s Office in Albuquerque said Torrez “strongly believes” all law enforcement officers should wear body cameras, but cannot endorse “the categorical declination of cases — including battery on a peace officer — especially when front-line deputies have no control over departmental policy.”
The statewide Law Offices of the Public Defender, which employs about 400 people, is a public agency that represents thousands of New Mexicans who are accused of crimes but cannot afford an attorney.
Public Defender’s Office spokeswoman Maggie Shepard said between 120 and 150 people participated in the Albuquerque march in which some public defenders, including some private attorneys, set a list of demands in front of Torrez’s office.
The list was “picked up by security and put in a dumpster in the parking lot,” Shepard said in an email.
A spokesman for Torrez’s office said most employees are working remotely, so only the security company would know what happened to the list of demands.
The Santa Fe Police Department and Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office have policies requiring officers to wear body cameras whenever they are interacting with the public.
Burrill said after the march, “That doesn’t always happen.”
The New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association also called for meaningful change to the criminal justice system Monday, issuing a list of policies it would like to see adopted.
It, too, is in favor of mandatory body cameras, but also called for the collection of more data on race as it applies to arrests, prosecution and sentencing; equal access to the courts; the abolition of solitary confinement; an end to incarcerating people for drug possession; and ending the qualified immunity doctrine that sometimes prevents police from being held legally accountable for actions they take while working on behalf of the government.
