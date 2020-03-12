In hopes of slowing the potential spread of COVID-19, public schools in New Mexico will be closed for three weeks beginning Monday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday evening.
Meanwhile, Archbishop John C. Wester said he will suspend classes at Catholic schools as well as cancel church services in the Archdiocese of Santa Fe from March 16 to April 6.
Also, Santa Fe Indian School announced Thursday it will be closed through April 19.
The moves further indicate the seriousness of the threat the virus poses to key institutions in New Mexico, where six people as of Thursday night, including two Santa Fe County residents, have tested positive.
"Pray at home," Wester said. "Say the Rosary. If you feel sick, self-quarantine. You are not obligated to go to church."
State Public Education Department Secretary Ryan Stewart said in a news release the decision to close public schools "is a proactive measure" to limit the potential community spread of COVID-19. "New Mexico is going to be proactive and do everything we can to prevent the potential spread of the virus."
According to the state, schools tentatively will reopen April 6. Ohio, Kentucky and Maryland, among other states, also have announced public schools will be closed for at least two weeks to help slow the potential spread of the virus.
“We have seen other states take this measure after they have experienced community spread of this virus," Stewart said in the release.
Spring break for Santa Fe Public Schools was already scheduled for next week. Superintendent Veronica García encouraged parents to send their kids to school Friday to pick up laptops and tablets.
García said the district, like many others across the country, is preparing to restart classes remotely via home computer after the break. She said the district will post lessons and classroom content online for parents to download.
While the district has enough take-home laptops for students in grades 3-12 and enough tablet computers for those in kindergarten through second grade, García said about 10 percent of students don’t have internet at home.
“We’re looking to set up internet hot spots around the community or for individuals,” García said. “Because downloading content from home is going to be critical."
The state Department of Health on Thursday morning exempted schools from a ban on gatherings of more than 100 people, and Stewart even sent a memo to district superintendents and charter school leaders with guidelines for continuing class instruction and other essential operations if the state orders a campus or entire district to be closed to students for an extended period.
According to the memo, if a person who has been at a school in the past 48 hours or the household member of somebody connected with the school tests positive for coronavirus, a school will be closed to students and staff for at least 48 hours while facilities and buses can be disinfected.
If the Department of Health orders a school to be closed for longer than 48 hours, the memo states, students may stay home while staff members report to school to develop and deliver lessons remotely.
“We are advising the public of this forthcoming announcement tonight so that parents and students can prepare for this upcoming change and begin to make arrangements,” Lujan Grisham said in the news release. “We will be informing the public of additional measures that the state will be taking to ease the burden on families and educators and ensure that children continue to be fed and cared for.”
According to the memo, the Public Education Department has applied for waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to offer grab-and-go and shelf-stable meals at school sites in the event of an extended closure and hopes to receive a response to those waivers by early next week.
In the memo, Stewart discouraged all students and staff from both in-state and out-of-state travel and directed employees, students and families who have traveled out of state since Feb. 27 to call the Department of Health's Coronavirus Hotline, 855-600-3453.
Students who are currently out of state were asked to reach out to Public Education Department Director of Communications Nancy Martira at Nancy.Martira@state.nm.us to obtain a form to detail their travel.
In announcing the closing of Catholic schools and canceling of church services, Wester said, "The church is very pro-life, and this is pro-life for us," adding that "when the public schools close, we close our schools."
Earlier in the week, before the governor declared a state of emergency, Wester said churches offered a place for worshipers to come together for comfort in times of distress.
"If people are panicking, it could help to calm nerves if they talk to fellow parishioners at church,” he said Tuesday.
That changed by Thursday, he said, as the archdiocese began worrying about the health of many of its elderly congregates.
The New Mexican's Robert Nott contributed to this report.
There was a very interesting essay in the New York Times a few days ago arguing that there is no evidence whatsoever that closing schools will slow the spread of coronavirus. Kids will still gather outside of school. Some will be injured or killed goofing around outside of school. Some will go hungry without meals provided by schools. And of course, they will be missing out on the education that they so desperately need. I am skeptical that this idea makes any sense.
