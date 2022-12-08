The state is seeking rule changes that would allow it stricter oversight of the underground disposal site near Carlsbad that takes radioactive and hazardous waste from Los Alamos National Laboratory and other facilities around the country.

The state Environment Department on Thursday released a list of new conditions the agency wants included in the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant’s operating permit when it’s renewed.

Among them are giving the waste generated in New Mexico top priority, revoking the state’s operating permit if Congress changes WIPP’s federal disposal laws and tying WIPP’s closure to the end of the 10-year permit unless managers show a detailed inventory of waste yet to be cleaned up.

