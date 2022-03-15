New Mexico residents stand to benefit from a $1.5 trillion federal spending bill signed Tuesday by President Joe Biden — with more than $230 million designated for about 85 projects throughout the state.
The omnibus appropriations bill includes "historic investments for New Mexico’s national labs and military bases and strengthens our commitment to vital education, health care, housing, public safety, and veterans services," U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich said in a statement.
The bill includes $67.3 million for a Navajo Nation and Gallup water supply project.
Other community initiatives that received funding in the state range from a new fire station in Questa to a broadband project in Española to social services programs provided by Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Boys and Girls Clubs.
Leaders of the New Mexico Reforestation Center at New Mexico Highlands University said a $1 million appropriation for their programs is a lifesaver — or, rather, a tree saver.
The money will allow staff to collect more tree seeds to reforest areas hit hardest by wildfire.
'"That $1 million will support the largest seed collection effort for New Mexico forests that the state has ever seen," said Josh Sloan, the center's associate vice president for academic affairs.
The money, combined with matching funds from other supporters, will help "in terms of equipment, vehicles, personnel and then actually supporting training efforts," he said.
Sloan added the timing is perfect. The state Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department recently entered into an agreement with New Mexico State University, the University of New Mexico and Highlands to establish an initiative to produce up to 5 million seedlings a year to help burned areas recover.
The state's current capacity is only around 300,000 seedlings, Sloan said.
Among the appropriations for other New Mexico projects:
- $890,000 for distance learning and telemedicine at state and tribal libraries.
- $1 million for off-the-grid solar projects on the Navajo Nation.
- $1 million for a victims intervention program at the Albuquerque Police Department.
- Over $1 million for roofing projects for the Santa Fe County Housing Authority.
U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján said in a statement Tuesday the federal funds "will make a meaningful difference" in the state by "modernizing our roads and bridges … combating climate change and cutting costs for hardworking families."
Heinrich's statement said he had been working with local community leaders throughout the state to support "projects that will truly have an impact on New Mexicans’ lives."
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.