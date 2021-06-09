Revenues for the state of New Mexico are tracking ahead of financial forecasts to the tune of $350 million, resulting in a smaller draw from reserves in the upcoming fiscal year.
"A lot of that is in gross receipts taxes, as well as other sales taxes and income taxes, and then also on federal mineral leasing receipts, which are the payments that we get for royalties on production on federal lands," Dawn Iglesias, the Legislative Finance Committee’s chief economist, told legislators on the Revenue Stabilization and Tax Policy Committee on Wednesday.
The state government had projected to draw a little over $1 billion from reserves to cover the budget for fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
