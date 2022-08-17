CHAMA — Money might not grow on trees, but in New Mexico it comes out of the ground.

Driven in large part by the booming oil and gas industry, projected revenues for the next budget year are expected to deliver another windfall to state government coffers. 

Recurring revenues for fiscal year 2024 are projected to reach a record $10.85 billion, including $2.45 billion in "new money," according to a budget forecast presented Wednesday to the Legislative Finance Committee.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Popular in the Community