A couple of inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico have found themselves bunking with a four-legged cellmate that, much like them, is looking for a new lease on life.

Cody, a 4-month-old shepherd mix, and Lily, a black pit bull mix, have been volunteered to make friends with a felon under the facility’s Paws in the Pen program.

The Española Humane animal shelter has joined forced with the penitentiary in the hopes these unlikely companions can help each other turn their lives around.

