Cody is a 4-month-old shepherd mix being trained by an inmate at the Penitentiary of New Mexico south of Santa Fe. The prison program is in cooperation with the Española Humane animal shelter. Cody will be put up for adoption once his training is complete. Courtesy photo
Mattie Allen, communications director for Española Humane, cuddles with Cody as Lily looks on. The dogs are being trained by inmates at New Mexico Penitentiary and will be put up for adoption when their training is completed.
An inmate at the New Mexico Penitentiary near Santa Fe works with Lily, one of two dogs being trained at the prison.
Lily is a dog from Española Humane who is being trained by an inmate at New Mexico Penitentiary south of Santa Fe. She will be put up for adoption once her training is completed.
A couple of inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico have found themselves bunking with a four-legged cellmate that, much like them, is looking for a new lease on life.
Cody, a 4-month-old shepherd mix, and Lily, a black pit bull mix, have been volunteered to make friends with a felon under the facility’s Paws in the Pen program.
The Española Humane animal shelter has joined forced with the penitentiary in the hopes these unlikely companions can help each other turn their lives around.
The program pairs untrained shelter dogs, who may be hard to place, with inmates with a love for animals who are looking to learn a new skill they can use when they are released.
“The benefits are wide-ranging, from the inmates learning responsibility, learning how to cope with stress, how to train an animal — they’re learning patience,” said Carmelina Hart, a public relations manager for the New Mexico Corrections Department. “Rehabilitation and education is always the goal for us, and working with those that are in our care. This is a way to teach them a vocation, so they can take those skills with them outside.”
The training will allow these pups to learn new positive behaviors while giving inmate trainers the responsibility of caring for their new companion. The program provides them with everything they need to take care of their new furry friend, from food to a bed.
The Paws in the Pen program began in December 2021 after an inmate from a prison in Doña Ana County was transferred to the facility in Santa Fe. That inmate, who was not identified by the facility, has trained roughly 30 dogs with the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility’s PAWS program. Some of those pooches have gone on to become service dogs and police dogs.
That trainer is now taking what he learned from PAWS and will be mentoring his fellow inmates in the program. So far, the Penitentiary of New Mexico only has accommodations for two dogs, but Hart said she hopes that will change once the program has had time to develop.
After the first pooch in the Pups in the Pen program was adopted earlier this year, it was put on hold until the people at Española Humane had a chance encounter with the Corrections Department’s cabinet Secretary Alisha Tafoya Lucero.
“She went to Petco, and we had an off-site adoption event there, and she just got interested in our organization,” said Mattie Allen, communications director for Española Humane. “She said that the Corrections Department in Santa Fe was looking to potentially start this Paws in the Pen program, and after a few phone calls and emails, we all decided we wanted to partner together.”
Allen explained the program was mutually beneficial for the shelter, which only has 23 kennels and often relies on foster families.
“Our capacity for care is limited to the space and the staff that we have,” Allen said.
Unlike a foster family, Cody and Lily have their caretakers’ undivided attention, giving them a leg up in their training.
“This is an opportunity that [few dogs] on the outside will ever have,” Allen said. “These dogs are literally with their trainer 24 hours a day, seven days a week. And so they just get this immense amount of love and time and training and socializing. They’re just going to be these wonderful dogs when they’re ready to be adopted from this program.”
The dogs’ training will be complete in about six months, at which point Cody and Lily will be ready to go to their forever homes.