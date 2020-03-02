The coronavirus outbreak on the West Coast and confirmation of cases in Arizona and Texas have raised New Mexico health officials' concerns that the disease is likely to spread here, prompting calls to make tests for the virus more available and to encourage people to take precautions.
New Mexico has yet to get its first reported case of the spreading strain, COVID-19, but illnesses in California, Oregon and Washington — including six deaths in the Seattle area — have significantly increased the threat of coronavirus cropping up here, health officials say.
"We feel that community spread in New Mexico is likely," state epidemiologist Dr. Michael Landen said Monday.
Last week, the state Department of Health created a lab in Albuquerque to conduct coronavirus tests, so it could have more control setting criteria for the testing, Landen said. Before that, hospitals and the state health agency had to follow strict guidelines set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention due to limited test kits.
The CDC has begun expanding the criteria to allow more tests, Landen said.
Last week, a patient not only had to show viral symptoms but had to have either traveled recently to China or South Korea or come into contact with a confirmed coronavirus sufferer. Since then, Italy, Japan and Iran have been added to the list of high-risk countries, Landen said.
And if patients have ailments such as pneumonia with an unknown cause, they can be tested, he said.
Testing will become even easier because more kits are becoming available, and federal regulators have begun the process of allowing commercial laboratories to conduct tests, Landen said.
Bringing in commercial labs for testing is happening quicker with COVID-19 than it did with the 2009 swine flu pandemic, Landen said.
With commercial testing, doctors don't have to get the state Health Department's approval to run a test, as they do now, he said. They'll be able to send swab samples off to a lab, based on their own diagnosis, similar to what they do for regular flu cases, he said.
The Health Department will work with hospitals and clinics to assist them on offering the best treatments to patients, Landen said. The department also has set up a hotline for people to call if they feel an onset of symptoms and want advice on whether to stay home or seek medical help.
If an epidemic ensues, causing hospitals and clinics to fill up, the state will open alternate sites for medical care and will allow hospitals to increase their normal bed capacity, Landen said.
Regional hospitals plan to step up precautions, such as having doctors wear eye shields and respirators when examining patients who show symptoms of coronavirus, such as fever, shortness of breath, coughing, headache and runny nose.
Patients who visit a clinic or emergency room complaining of such symptoms will don a surgical mask upon entering and be isolated from other patients, said Dr. Meghan Brett, the University of New Mexico Hospital's epidemiologist.
At the hospital, the patient will be put in an "airborne infection isolation room" where the air pressure inside is lower than outside to keep airborne pathogens contained, Brett explained. At a clinic, a patient is separated in a regular room to be examined, she added.
Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center is implementing what it calls the four P's for coronavirus — preparedness, precautions, process and public information, said Lillian Montoya, the hospital's chief executive.
The essential approach to tackling this impending outbreak is similar to past epidemics like SARS, Montoya said.
"It's not unfamiliar territory," Montoya said. "It's just unfortunate territory."
Christus St. Vincent doctors will wear face shields and respirators when examining potential coronavirus patients in the isolation room, Dr. James Marx said. The patients will be required to wear surgical masks while being treated.
Normally the doctors wear surgical masks when examining flu patients, Marx added.
Staff will be more vigilant in cleaning reusable equipment such as respirators and ensuring essential items are adequately stocked, Montoya said. The screening for tests will follow CDC guidelines, which at the moment include asking the Health Department whether a test is called for, she said.
The hospital also will activate a command center to coordinate services, including emergency care, if enough patients turn up with the virus, Marx said.
Presbyterian Healthcare Services plans to use most of the same methods as Christus St. Vincent for dealing with coronavirus.
"We follow CDC guidelines for staff," said Jeffrey Salvon-Harmon, Presbyterian's chief patient safety officer and director of infection control. "These include wearing gloves, gown, respiratory protection and eye protection — together known as contact and airborne isolation."
All hospitals plan to beef up public awareness about how to combat the virus and how to deal with it for those who think they've caught it. And all plan to train their medical staff on how to handle cases.
Most of the time, the virus will cause a mild illness, and only a low percentage of cases are fatal, the doctors said. So it's key for medical staff to be trained in easing the patients' anxiety and stress, which could otherwise worsen the illness.
People should wash their hands and work areas regularly to help thwart COVID-19, but they shouldn't wear masks if they are showing no symptoms, said Brett, from UNM. Masks are far better at preventing infected people from spreading the disease than they are at protecting someone from catching it, she said, noting that the virus is transmitted mostly through droplets from a sneeze or cough.
"Clean the area around you," Brett said. "That is a bigger deal than wearing masks."
