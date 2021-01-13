“Donald Trump incited a mob of insurrectionists who stormed the United States Capitol. … There must be consequences for this violent assault on our democracy. Now that President Trump has been impeached by a bipartisan vote in the House, the Senate has a duty to the Constitution and to the American people to act quickly to take up these charges. This man is a clear and present danger to our republic. He is not fit to serve as our president for one minute longer or to hold public office ever again." — U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M.
“As members of Congress, we take a solemn oath to ‘support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.’ Today, bipartisan members of the House honored that oath by impeaching President Trump for inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Senate now has the constitutional duty to act, and I will stand up for our republic, defend our democracy, and vote for removal.” — U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M.
“Donald Trump will go down in history as a traitor and a coward. … Today, we carried out our Constitutional responsibility and impeached President Donald Trump for inciting the attack on the Capitol. Now, we have hard work ahead to strengthen our democracy and undo the damage Trump did to our country." — U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, D-N.M.
“Since before President Trump took office, Democrats vowed to impeach him. This hate for the President continues to be manifested. The left continues to push its narrative that Trump is unfit. Now, with less than a week until the Inauguration, it defies imagination why Democrats would pursue this divisive process. Today’s vote is causing more dissension between the parties. … Congress should be focusing on unifying and healing the nation, and we must tone down our rhetoric.” — Steve Pearce, New Mexico Republican Party chairman
