• Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham: “The moment we have long dreaded has arrived, and our nation will be the worse for it. With this ruling, the Supreme Court has unilaterally thrown out 50 years of precedent and subverted the will of millions of Americans who believe in a woman’s right to make her own decisions about her body."
• Mark Ronchetti, Republican nominee for governor: "While I am pro-life, governors cannot act alone and any changes to our laws will require collaboration and agreement with the Legislature. As governor, I would seek a middle ground with our Legislature that ends the practice of late-term and partial-birth abortion that the current governor supports. I believe permitting abortion up to 15 weeks and in cases involving rape, incest, and when a mother’s life is at risk is a very reasonable position that most in New Mexico will support regardless of party affiliation. This will end the barbaric practice of late-term abortions. I will also strongly support policies that provide support to expectant mothers and their unborn children."
• State Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce: "The decision is in the best interest of America. Abortion is wrong on moral grounds and I and everyone who stands for life am pleased at the outcome of this important ruling."
• Democratic U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury: “With this decision, the Supreme Court has disregarded nearly five decades of precedent, undermining the Constitutional and human rights of individuals to control their own bodies and destinies and to access critical care. This extreme and dangerous decision will prevent people across the country from getting the medical care they need and sets the clock back decades on human rights and gender equality."
• State Rep. Rebecca Dow, R-Truth or Consequences: “Unfortunately, since New Mexico does not regulate abortion, the SCOTUS ruling has no effect on New Mexico’s current outrageous abortion practices. … While around half the states in the nation plan to tighten up laws around abortion, New Mexico will remain one of the only places in the world that provides abortion of healthy babies up to birth. I applaud the SCOTUS decision, but we have much work to do in New Mexico when it comes to protecting the life of the unborn.”
• Democratic U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján: “Today’s decision by the conservative majority on the Supreme Court has shamefully taken our country backwards — undermining nearly 50 years of legal precedent and putting the most vulnerable at risk by rolling back women’s reproductive rights. This decision shows how out-of-touch extremist conservative justices and politicians are with the American people who overwhelmingly support Roe."
• State Sen. Crystal Diamond, R-Elephant Butte: “Today, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned an outdated opinion and rightfully returned the issue of abortion to the states. Tragically, in New Mexico, Planned Parenthood and radical progressives have worked overtime to ensure that nothing will change in response to this historic decision. Elective abortions through all nine months will remain completely legal. Minors will still be able obtain abortions without any parental involvement. And with several states now limiting abortions to the first five months, New Mexico will soon become the late-term abortion capital of the country.”
• Democratic U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández: "This is a historic and unprecedented dark moment in our history — it marks the first time a Supreme Court took away a recognized constitutional right. We dreaded this. It is devastating. States across the nation are moving recklessly to ban abortion; they are criminalizing women’s health. The Supreme Court just ripped away our right to privacy in our bedrooms, marriages, and doctor’s offices."