Two days after New Mexico State Police say 36-year-old Melanie Garcia died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound while in the custody of Santa Fe police, details of the fatal incident remained scarce.

Lt. Mark Soriano, a state police spokesman, clarified Monday that Garcia had not been arrested or handcuffed by city officers prior to her death Saturday night at a home on Willow Way, but it was still being characterized as the death of a person in police custody because law enforcement officers were at the scene when it occurred.

“She may not physically be in handcuffs but … law enforcement was dealing with her with an incident,” Soriano said. “That’s why the investigation is being investigated as an in-custody death.”

