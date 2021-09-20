A crash Friday on Interstate 25 near Eldorado killed John Armijo, 65, of Pecos, New Mexico state Police said in a news release Monday.
Armijo was traveling north on I-25 in his 2006 Toyota RAV4 around 2 p.m. Friday when he drove off the roadway and rolled the vehicle, according to the news release. He was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
State police said alcohol was a factor in the crash and that Armijo was not wearing a seat belt.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.